Amazon Prime Video gives Mass Effect fans something to smile about

In Summary Amazon is reportedly cracking on with its planned Mass Effect TV series.

This comes after EA cancelled the game sequel and closed renowned development studio BioWare.

The show is being made for Prime Video with the writers of Star Trek Beyond and Fast & Furious 9 on board.

RPG fans and gamers in general are reeling today over the news that beloved studio BioWare is being closed down by Electronic Arts. The Mass Effect sequel it had in development has also been cancelled.

However, fans of the franchise might take some solace in the fact that a forthcoming Mass Effect TV series seems to be still on the cards.

According to IGN, Amazon is pressing ahead with its planned Mass Effect adaptation for Prime Video. It writes that the creative team assigned to the project are still on board, including former Marvel Studios boss Ari Arad and the writer of Mindhunter and Star Trek Beyond, Doug Jung, plus the writer of Fast & Furious 9, Daniel Casey.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Officially announced a couple of years ago, the show will feature the deep lore and universe built by BioWare but tell its own stories. That could be something fans can now look forward to, considering the game series looks to be over.

As a fan of the Mass Effect series myself (and BioWare's RPGs generally) I was thrilled to learn a fifth instalment was in the works. I too gushed at the teaser trailer posted five years ago.

I am therefore also shocked and bemused by the closure of the studio, and primarily hope that every staff member involved is treated fairly, reasonably and find opportunities elsewhere quickly.

The Next Mass Effect - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

On top of this, I also hope that some of them manage to form a new studio from the ashes, to work on equally ambitious role-playing concepts (I loved my playthrough of Dragon Age: The Veilguard).

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also hope the new owners of EA sell the rights to the Mass Effect franchise, either to this new company or another publisher that understands its worth. Maybe even Amazon, which is the custodian of Tomb Raider these days too.

Whatever happens, I will be eagerly awaiting the new TV series hitting streaming sometime in the future, and hope that it'll show EA exactly what it's missing.