Amazon Prime Video gives Mass Effect fans something to smile about
Amazon reportedly confirms the TV show is still coming, even in the face of studio closure and game cancellation
RPG fans and gamers in general are reeling today over the news that beloved studio BioWare is being closed down by Electronic Arts. The Mass Effect sequel it had in development has also been cancelled.
However, fans of the franchise might take some solace in the fact that a forthcoming Mass Effect TV series seems to be still on the cards.
According to IGN, Amazon is pressing ahead with its planned Mass Effect adaptation for Prime Video. It writes that the creative team assigned to the project are still on board, including former Marvel Studios boss Ari Arad and the writer of Mindhunter and Star Trek Beyond, Doug Jung, plus the writer of Fast & Furious 9, Daniel Casey.
Officially announced a couple of years ago, the show will feature the deep lore and universe built by BioWare but tell its own stories. That could be something fans can now look forward to, considering the game series looks to be over.
As a fan of the Mass Effect series myself (and BioWare's RPGs generally) I was thrilled to learn a fifth instalment was in the works. I too gushed at the teaser trailer posted five years ago.
I am therefore also shocked and bemused by the closure of the studio, and primarily hope that every staff member involved is treated fairly, reasonably and find opportunities elsewhere quickly.
On top of this, I also hope that some of them manage to form a new studio from the ashes, to work on equally ambitious role-playing concepts (I loved my playthrough of Dragon Age: The Veilguard).
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I also hope the new owners of EA sell the rights to the Mass Effect franchise, either to this new company or another publisher that understands its worth. Maybe even Amazon, which is the custodian of Tomb Raider these days too.
Whatever happens, I will be eagerly awaiting the new TV series hitting streaming sometime in the future, and hope that it'll show EA exactly what it's missing.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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