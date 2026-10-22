Prime Video's biggest show will be all about the epic battles next season, if this trailer can be trusted

The Rings of Power has been a bit of a conundrum on Prime Video since it launched as the streamer's biggest show ever. The budget attached is frankly outrageous, and the first two seasons of the series definitely had their moments, but struggled to really hold down a tone, let alone build to build a massive fanbase.

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Now the third season is extremely imminent, arriving on 11 November, and Prime Video is trying to build the hype. Unsurprisingly, it's just released a trailer that pushes back on some of the criticisms of previous seasons, and which really dials in on the most epic and conflict-filled parts of the show.

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

With Sauron now fully unveiled after nearly two seasons of subterfuge, he's making big moves, and the forging of the One Ring is now right on the cusp of happening. In fact, you can see multiple glimpses of that process in this trailer, and even a look at the Ring itself. That's exciting for Tolkien fans, to be sure.

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What might be more exciting is the promise of some proper, massive battles. The show has so far had some pretty entertaining fight scenes, but has largely held back from massive battles, of the sort that became so beloved in Peter Jackson's movies. That's partly because it couldn't rush into battles without setting up why they were happening, of course.

Well, this time it seems we'll get the major confrontations that fans have been clamouring for, as the forces of elves, men and dwarves start to forge the alliances that they'll need if they're to take on Sauron successfully. Meanwhile, Gandalf's pottering around with his own missions, trying to help it all come together, and Galadriel's still have visions of her dalliance with Sauron – awkward.

Despite being as big a fan of The Lord of the Rings as you could hope to find, I've not fallen in love with The Rings of Power at all, and I'm not even caught up enough to watch this season without going back. I'll be waiting for the first reactions to come out before deciding whether to change that – will you?