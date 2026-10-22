These aren't headphones, they're hi-fi for your head – even come with a valve pre-amp inside

In Summary The Écoute TH2 wireless headphones feature hi-fi standard components, including a valve pre-amp.

There's up to 20 hours of battery on-board, along with Bluetooth 5.3.

The headphones start at £999 in the UK.

Écoute Audio is back with a new pair of valve-toting over-ears that are more akin to strapping a hi-fi system to your head than conventional headphones.

The Écoute TH2 are a wireless pair that uses genuine valve pre-amplification, along with a DAC and separate left and right-channel amps for a fully discrete, dual-mono signal path from end to end.

This results in headphones with more character and old-school musicality than most. You can even see the Nutube 6P1 valve through a display window in the left ear cup, to leave onlookers in no doubt that you're wearing something quite different.

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Also on-board are dual 40mm titanium-coated Mylar drivers – one for each ear. These ensure clarity and precision is maintained, even with the unique tonal presentation of a valve-based system.

(Image credit: Écoute Audio)

Écoute has also tweaked the design a little since the TH1 headphones, with a new resonance chamber format that delivers punchier bass than before. There is also enhanced shielding to ensure the valve is better isolated from radio frequency interference.

In terms of connectivity, the Écoute TH2 pair carry Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC and AAC wireless support, you also get a USB-C port to connect to a compatible source. This is compatible with Hi-Res Audio transmission up to 32-bit / 384 kHz.

An analogue 3.5mm port is available for good measure.

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(Image credit: Écoute Audio)

In terms of other specifications, the headphones feature hybrid ANC tech to block out ambient noise, have a built-in microphone for voice calling and phone assistant compatibility, plus a 1,600mAh battery that provides up to 20 hours of playback time.

They come in three colourways – charcoal, gunmetal and nickel, with fabric and leather trim options. Pricing starts at £999 in the UK, which is for the fabric trim. The leather version will set you back £1,099.