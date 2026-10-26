3 Best all-new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (Oct 26-30)

October's been a fairly massive month for the biggest streaming services on the planet, and that's perhaps resulted in an interesting situation at the tail-end of the month. After a few weeks in which you would be absolutely spoiled for choice when it comes to new additions, things are a little slimmer this time around.

That might be a good thing, since you could get the chance to catch up on some shows you might have missed over the last few months, but don't assume there's nothing coming this week. I've looked through every addition on its way to both Netflix and Prime Video, and picked out three really interesting-looking ones – they might be the surprise solution to fix up your weekday evenings.

A Couple of Lies

A Couple of Lies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 30 October

House-swapping is the sort of topic that can really easily be turned into material for a good thriller – and A Couple of Lies looks like it's going to do just that, with some inventive and interesting plotting choices. It sets things up by having a couple swap houses to experience each others' living situations, but that all goes off the rails when someone's murdered.

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With the two couples starting to fray at the seams, it looks like the whole thing might have been planned out as a sort of trap, but I'd imagine there are going to be some major twists on the way to that being clarified. Set in both Sicily and Stockholm, this looks like a super interesting new four-parter – and it'll all be done without sequel-bait, I'd guess.

Apocalypse Z: New World

Apocalypse Z: New World - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 30 October

I'm not going to pretend that this Spanish-language zombie movie sequel is about to change the world of cinema, but it's not that often that a foreign-language film like Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End gets a sequel this quickly. That serves to underline the fact that it was a riot of a good time, and now we're going to get more of its simple zombie fun.

This time around, it seems the action will shift to the Canary Islands, where a degree of isolation from other societies has left things in limbo, with the dead hunting down the remaining living one by one. As those living try to secure their futures, they'll have to deal with each other as much as with the undead – which sounds like a good setup for some proper drama (and bloody fight scenes).

The One About Matthew Perry

The One About Matthew Perry | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 27 October

Look, for its singular cultural impact and enduring popularity, there's never been a show to top Friends, and the death of Matthew Perry in 2023 was a terrible moment for fans of the show. Since then, much has been revealed about what he was going through around the time of his passing, and this documentary from Netflix looks to memorialise him properly.

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It looks like an overview of his life and career, with some talking heads who were impressively close to the man himself. If you're a big fan of Friends or The West Wing, this look highly likely to be one for you, although it might be quite a sad one for weeknight viewing!