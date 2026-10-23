T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Hiut, Côte&Ciel, Orient, Bogner and more

Good style doesn't have to shout for attention, although the occasional statement piece certainly helps. This week's Style Edit is all about finding that sweet spot between understated design, clever materials and just enough personality to make an outfit stand out.

We've got Japanese-inspired barefoot sneakers from Vivobarefoot, Welsh-made jeans that put an innovative spin on traditional selvedge denim, and a sculptural backpack from Côte&Ciel that looks more like a piece of modern art than something you'd carry to work.

Ciele brings its technical running expertise to everyday outerwear, Bogner and Hestra deliver some seriously luxurious accessories, and Orient proves that you don't need to spend a fortune to get an interesting mechanical watch. Nine excellent reasons to give your wardrobe a little attention.

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Matt Kollat Section Editor | T3 Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.