T3 Style Edit: This week's coolest finds from Hiut, Côte&Ciel, Orient, Bogner and more
We're in deep pre-winter territory now
Good style doesn't have to shout for attention, although the occasional statement piece certainly helps. This week's Style Edit is all about finding that sweet spot between understated design, clever materials and just enough personality to make an outfit stand out.
We've got Japanese-inspired barefoot sneakers from Vivobarefoot, Welsh-made jeans that put an innovative spin on traditional selvedge denim, and a sculptural backpack from Côte&Ciel that looks more like a piece of modern art than something you'd carry to work.
Ciele brings its technical running expertise to everyday outerwear, Bogner and Hestra deliver some seriously luxurious accessories, and Orient proves that you don't need to spend a fortune to get an interesting mechanical watch. Nine excellent reasons to give your wardrobe a little attention.
Matt Kollat is T3's Active Editor and has spent years testing performance footwear, outdoor clothing and everyday carry. He regularly reports on launches from brands including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, Salomon and Snow Peak, helping readers discover products that combine function with great design.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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