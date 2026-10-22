I tried Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait – a dramatic, overpowering scent that’s hard to ignore

Amongst the sea of fragrance notes, oud is a consistent note that you hear about a lot, especially with men’s colognes . Derived from Aquilaria trees, oud is extremely intense, and its scent of wood, leather and earth allows it to act as a powerful base for many popular and luxury fragrances.

An oud-focused fragrance that recently came across my desk is Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait . Originally launched in 2023, it was re-released in 2026 as an Extrait de Parfum edition, expanding the brand’s oud collection.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait de Parfum: £235 at John Lewis Available in 35ml or 70ml options, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait is a powerful, long-lasting unisex scent. It comes in a black-blue bottle with gold accents on the top and label.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait is described as a unisex fruity, woody fragrance. Inspired by the texture of soft velvet, it has top notes of saffron and heart notes of peach accord and jasmine. At the base is oud – the fragrance’s namesake – and leather accord, which gives it a rich woody, fruity balance.

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Hearing these notes, I was intrigued by Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait, as it sounded quite intense. I was also surprised to hear that it’s classed as unisex. It definitely leans towards the masculine, and I found it far too powerful for me, so I tasked my husband with wearing it for a few days to see how he found it.

The first spray of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait is extremely woody. The oud gives it an incense, almost syrup-like smell, which is brought out by the sweetness of the peach which you can subtly smell beneath the wood. The main notes I smell are leather and oud which makes it quite rich and bold.

The major thing I noticed while I – and my husband – tried Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait was how extreme it is. It’s a very powerful fragrance, and it lasts for hours on the skin and on clothes. I personally wouldn’t wear it to the office or everyday, as it’s quite a distracting, and full-on fragrance, but it’s best for nights out.

My biggest recommendation with Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait is to let it settle. The first spray almost knocks your head off, and it smells a bit chemical initially. It also lingers a lot, so if you’re someone who doesn’t like smelling too strong, I wouldn’t spray it directly on the body, but rather, spray it in the air and walk through it – or spray it lightly on your clothes.

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The bottle of the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait is surprisingly small but still attractive. I like the combination of the gold and black colours – although on website listings, it looks more blue than black. It’s quite expensive with prices starting at £235, but it’s from a luxury brand so that’s somewhat expected.

I found trying Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Velvet Wood Extrait to be an interesting experience. It’s not something I’d wear as it’s too masculine for me, but it’s a bold option for date nights and late evenings.