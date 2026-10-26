Roborock’s new wet-and-dry vacuum offers steam and hot water cleaning – it could beat Dyson at its own game

In Summary Roborock has launched its F25 Ultra wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner to the UK market

The launch is Roborock’s first handheld vacuum with both steam and hot water cleaning modes

The Roborock F25 Ultra is available to buy now for £699 / $799

Roborock is taking on Dyson and Shark with its latest wet-and-dry vacuum cleaner – and it’s finally available in the UK. The new Roborock F25 Ultra is the brand’s first handheld vacuum with steam and hot water cleaning modes, and it has a clever lay-flat design to help it get into all your home’s nooks and crannies.

Wet-and-dry vacuums have taken over the cleaning market, as a quick and easy way to get your floors clean and sparkling without dirty water cross-contamination. The new Roborock F25 Ultra takes this one step further with its high-temperature cleaning that tackles stains, grease and dirt in a more hygienic way.

The Roborock F25 Ultra uses VaporFlow and WaveFlow technology to clean up dried-on spills and stains. It produces 150°C steam which works to loosen these types of stains, while the flow and 86°C temperature hot water breaks down grease and stickiness.

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This action, especially the steaming, makes the Roborock F25 Ultra a seriously hygienic vacuum-mop hybrid that removes 99.99% of bacteria and allergens. Not only does its technologies ensure an effectively clean floor, but it doesn’t leave them too wet or soggy, or use any harsh chemicals on your flooring.

(Image credit: Roborock)

As a vacuum, the Roborock F25 Ultra has a 22,000 Pa suction power to suck up dirt and debris. It also has a tangle-free brush head roller, so it’s suitable for homes with pets and people with long hair, and has four cleaning modes to choose from – Auto, Sponge, Steam and Hot Water.

The design of the Roborock F25 Ultra is similar to other wet-and-dry vacuums, with a water tank in the head, an LED display at the top, and an extra-long handle. It looks quite chunky, but the Roborock F25 Ultra actually has a 12.5cm lay-flat design which allows it to fold down by 180°C to get underneath furniture.

As the Roborock F25 Ultra moves around on its SlideTech 2.0 wheels, it has a blue light that illuminates any missing dirt and dust, and a DirTech smart sensor detects dirt and adjusts its cleaning power accordingly. The brush head also has a JawScraper which reduces tangles and streaks left behind by mopping.

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(Image credit: Roborock)

For maintenance, the Roborock F25 Ultra comes with a self-cleaning and drying roller. The steam and hot water cleans the roller, and the main head of the Roborock F25 Ultra has an automatic detergent dispenser in the one litre water tank which lasts for up to 30 days before it needs refilling.

Users of the Roborock F25 Ultra will have to manually separate the wet and dry waste, but this is relatively easy to do. The Roborock F25 Ultra also has up to 60 minutes of runtime, and can connect to the Roborock app for scheduling, and self-cleaning and drying information.