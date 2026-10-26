Blink's new Frontier XR+ is unlike anything in its current security camera lineup

In Summary Blink's Frontier XR+ is designed for remote areas, with a claimed range of up to 7,000 feet in clear line of sight.

It costs $199.99 in the US and Canada, with no UK launch date confirmed.

It requires Wi-Fi and mains power for the Sync Module XR+, but the camera runs on batteries or USB-C power.

Blink announced five new security cameras last week, including 4K and 2K models for the UK and US. The new Blink Mini 4K+ is likely to get the most attention, as it offers the brand's highest resolution yet, but another model caught my eye for a different reason.

The Blink Frontier XR+ is designed for monitoring remote areas, making it Blink's longest-range camera to date. It's aimed at places such as gates, barns, outbuildings and property boundaries that are too far away for standard Wi-Fi security cameras, whilst still offering real-time motion alerts and live view.

For now, the Frontier XR+ is only available in the US and Canada, where it's priced at $199.99 and available in black or army green. There's no confirmed UK launch date yet, but we'll update you if that happens.

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(Image credit: Blink)

Its main selling point is range, particularly when paired with the right hardware. The external antenna is designed to improve signal strength when used with the Sync Module XR or Sync Module XR+. With an outdoor-mounted Sync Module XR+, Blink claims the camera can reach up to 800 feet through heavy obstructions, or up to 7,000 feet with a clear line of sight.

The camera is available on its own or in a bundle with the Sync Module XR+. The standalone version is intended for anyone who already owns a compatible Sync Module and wants to add another camera, whilst the bundle includes the XR+ module, a power adapter and cable.

(Image credit: Blink)

There are no cellular fees or contracts, but the system does have some limitations. The Sync Module XR+ needs AC power and a Wi-Fi connection, so it won't work in locations without electricity or internet access. That somewhat limits where you can use it, despite the extended range.

The camera runs on four AA lithium batteries, but its USB-C port also accepts 5V DC power, allowing you to keep it plugged in instead of relying on batteries.

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Some features also require a Blink subscription, although some new users can access a free 30-day trial of Blink Plus AI, which begins when the product is activated and includes AI-powered features across Blink devices. After the trial, you can choose from the Basic, Plus, Basic AI or Plus AI plans for cloud storage and additional features.

(Image credit: Blink)

The Frontier XR+ takes a different approach from Blink's more conventional best security cameras, focusing on range rather than resolution. If you need to monitor a distant part of your property, that could make it a useful option, provided you have the power and Wi-Fi connection it requires.

Today's best Blink Sync Module XR and Blink Sync Module deals $89.99 $34.99 View $149.98 $38.99 View $88.99 View Show more