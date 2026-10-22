Blink just dropped a new security camera line-up, including its first-ever 4K wired mini camera

In Summary Blink has launched five new security cameras in the UK and US

The UK launches include Blink’s first 4K wired security camera and a pan-tilt zoom camera, both for indoor and outdoor use

The US launches include spotlight, outdoor and frontier models

Blink has launched five new security cameras to its smart security line-up, including 4K and 2K models for the UK and US market. The releases include Blink’s first-ever 4K wired security camera for indoor and outdoor use, that Blink Mini fans will definitely be excited about.

While there are five Blink cameras up for grabs, only two are currently available in the UK, while all five are available in the US. As is often the case with Blink, we can (hopefully) expect the other US models to launch in the UK at some point, but it’s unclear when at this moment.

So, starting off with the UK options, the Blink Mini 4K+ builds upon the success of the original and second generation Blink Mini , and expands its usability and camera quality. Now with 4K video, the Blink Mini 4K+ has Blink’s highest resolution yet, and it can be used both indoors and outdoors.

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The Blink Mini 4K+ is slightly bigger than its previous Mini models but it’s still extremely compact, and easy to install. It’s a plug-in camera, so you’ll still need an outlet, and to mount and use it outside, you’ll need a weather-resistant power adapter which is sold separately. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for fast connections and streaming.

In terms of coverage, the Blink Mini 4K+ has 115-degree horizontal views and 10x enhanced zoom so you won’t miss anything. It has true colour night vision in low light which switches to black and white when it gets dark, and it even has a built-in siren to scare off intruders.

(Image credit: Blink)

Other features include two-way audio, noise cancellation, and smart detection. The Blink Mini 4K+ is priced at £69.99 / $79.99, in keeping with the brand’s affordable price tags.

Next is the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ . Another first for Blink, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ (£44.99 / $49.99) is the brand’s first indoor and outdoor pan-tilt zoom camera. Like the previous launch, this camera is also a plug-in, and looks more similar to the original Mini, except slightly longer – and with more advanced features.

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The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ has 2K resolution, colour night vision, and motion detection. For coverage, the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt 2K+ pans by 360 degrees, and tilts by 115 degrees. Not only is it extremely flexible, but it can follow people or pets around the room or outside your home.

As mentioned, these two cameras are available to pre-order now in the UK and the US, with shipping expected from 27th October. If you’re based in the US, you have three more options to choose from, and they’re all designed for outdoors.

(Image credit: Blink)

Starting with the more affordable model, the Blink Spotlight Cam 2K+ ($109.99) is yet another first for Blink, as its first battery-powered spotlight camera. It has 2K video resolution and built-in illumination so you can see every detail, even in the dark. It’s completely wire-free and its spotlight activates when it detects motion.

A new generation of Blink’s popular Outdoor model, the Blink Outdoor 2K XR+ ($149.99) is another 2K option and 115-degree field of view. For extended range, it can be paired with Blink’s Sync Module XR+ to reach up to 800 feet away, making it ideal for big properties and outdoor areas.