Apple's Adaptive Temperature feature is coming to Honeywell Home's smart thermostats

In Summary Selected Honeywell Home thermostats will get Apple's Adaptive Temperature Control and Clean Energy Guidance via a software update.

The update is expected early 2027 for the ElitePRO, X7S and X8S models.

Existing owners won't need a new thermostat or professional installation.

Resideo Technologies has announced plans to update its Honeywell Home smart thermostats to support Apple's new Adaptive Temperature Control and Clean Energy Guidance features. This means users won't need to replace their existing thermostat or pay for a professional installation to get them, as the features will arrive through a software update.

Honeywell Home isn't the first smart home brand to announce support, with Aqara doing the same thing back in April with its W200 smart thermostat. Still, the timing is interesting, coming just days after Apple's new HomeView launch. HomeView is set to become one of the main ways to access and control Apple's latest smart home features, making wider thermostat compatibility all the more useful.

The update is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027, and will be available on the Honeywell Home ElitePRO, X7S and X8S smart thermostats.

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(Image credit: Honeywell)

Honeywell Home thermostats already work with several smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, Home Assistant and Samsung SmartThings, and are Matter-certified. Bringing Apple's latest Home features to thermostats already installed in people's homes is a good example of how software updates can add new functionality without making existing hardware feel outdated.

Compatible Aqara smart home devices are also now available through Apple's online and physical stores, so whether Honeywell Home products will follow suit remains to be seen, but it's another development worth watching as Apple's smart home ecosystem expands.

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