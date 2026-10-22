Your Tado thermostat can now better detect open windows and mould – and its app looks smarter than ever
Tado is rolling out new updates to its app to make your smart thermostat smarter
Your Tado smart thermostat is getting even smarter and more customisable, thanks to these new app software updates. The upgrades build on Tado’s existing AI and smart heating capabilities for its standard and X thermostats, and as someone who’s currently shivering in their home, these updates couldn’t have come at a better time.
The main upgrade to the Tado app is its Open Window Detection. For Tado X customers, Open Window Detection now uses an AI-powered algorithm to learn more about the different rooms in your house to make its detection more reliable and precise.
The existing Open Window Detection feature already understands changes in your room, like drops in humidity, but this AI upgrade means it will not only recognise this sensitivity, but it’ll also learn the room’s normal patterns and habits. This should allow your thermostat to better recognise when a shift in the room is due to an open window, so it can automatically pause your heating to avoid unnecessary usage.
Another update for Tado X users, Tado has updated its Air Comfort feature with a new room-level index. With this feature, your thermostat and Tado app reads humidity levels and classifies them into Low, Elevated or High categories across multiple rooms – although each room will need a smart thermostat in it.
Being able to see the different temperatures and humidity levels in each room gives you more control over your heating. It also means you can monitor your home’s Mold Index so you can take action before mould and damp can develop.
Aside from feature updates, the app’s home screen has also had a makeover. It’s now customisable, so you can reorder and hide tiles, prioritise rooms and controls, and just generally make it more personal to you, and easier to use.
The Tado app will also introduce heating Boost to Apple Live activities. Across Apple Watch and Mac, you can now see when Boost is active from the iPhone Dynamic Island and Lock Screen.
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These Tado app updates will be rolling out over the next month in stages. The home screen update is available to all Tado customers, while Apple Live Activities is exclusively to Tado X users. Open Window Detection and Mold Index is available through AI Assist which is behind a subscription paywall.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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