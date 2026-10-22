Your Tado thermostat can now better detect open windows and mould – and its app looks smarter than ever

In Summary Tado is rolling out new software updates to its smart thermostat app

Its main upgrade is for its Open Window Detection for Tado X customers

Other updates include a customisable home screen and Apple Live Activities

Your Tado smart thermostat is getting even smarter and more customisable, thanks to these new app software updates. The upgrades build on Tado’s existing AI and smart heating capabilities for its standard and X thermostats, and as someone who’s currently shivering in their home, these updates couldn’t have come at a better time.

The main upgrade to the Tado app is its Open Window Detection. For Tado X customers, Open Window Detection now uses an AI-powered algorithm to learn more about the different rooms in your house to make its detection more reliable and precise.

The existing Open Window Detection feature already understands changes in your room, like drops in humidity, but this AI upgrade means it will not only recognise this sensitivity, but it’ll also learn the room’s normal patterns and habits. This should allow your thermostat to better recognise when a shift in the room is due to an open window, so it can automatically pause your heating to avoid unnecessary usage.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

Another update for Tado X users , Tado has updated its Air Comfort feature with a new room-level index. With this feature, your thermostat and Tado app reads humidity levels and classifies them into Low, Elevated or High categories across multiple rooms – although each room will need a smart thermostat in it.

Being able to see the different temperatures and humidity levels in each room gives you more control over your heating. It also means you can monitor your home’s Mold Index so you can take action before mould and damp can develop.

Aside from feature updates, the app’s home screen has also had a makeover. It’s now customisable, so you can reorder and hide tiles, prioritise rooms and controls, and just generally make it more personal to you, and easier to use.

The Tado app will also introduce heating Boost to Apple Live activities. Across Apple Watch and Mac, you can now see when Boost is active from the iPhone Dynamic Island and Lock Screen.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors