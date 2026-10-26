My favourite IKEA find this October is a £19 lamp that adds instant atmosphere to any room

In Summary IKEA's Solskur LED table lamp returns in a fresh blue colourway for £19/$39.99.

Its bell-shaped design features Himalayan-inspired cutouts and a nickel-plated knob.

The LED bulb is included, with a 25,000-hour lifespan.

I'm a huge fan of browsing the New in section of IKEA's website and discovering all the things I didn't know I needed. That said, it's been a fairly lacklustre month for new finds, mostly due to the retailer's huge Christmas lighting launch, but one recent addition has finally caught my eye.

The IKEA Solskur LED table lamp actually launched back in 2020, but it's making a comeback in a fresh blue colourway designed by Malin Gyllensvaan. The new version has a light blue finish, a nickel-plated knob on top and a bell-shaped design with cutouts inspired by the natural world of the Himalayas.

You can now buy it from IKEA's website or in store for just £19, making it £6 cheaper than the original white version. It's also available in the US for $39.99.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

(Image credit: IKEA)

Although the Solskur technically sits in IKEA's kids' section, I think it would look lovely in pretty much any room. Its soft blue colour and decorative cutouts make it a great option if you want to create a space that feels fresh but still cosy, whether that's a bedside table or a reading nook.

It's worth knowing that the LED bulb is included, but you can replace it when needed. The lamp also has a low-voltage design and no sharp edges or hot surfaces, making it a safe option if you'd prefer to have it in your child's bedroom.