Shackleton's first-ever DWR hiking trousers have a clever magnetic buckle and some serious mountain credentials

British adventure brand Shackleton's latest launch takes the company into an entirely new category.

The new Palmer Softshell Hiking Trousers are the company's first-ever technical softshell legwear, and are said to offer the durability and freedom of movement needed for demanding mountain adventures without looking out of place back in civilisation.

According to Shackleton, the idea came directly from customers, who requested versatile hiking trousers through the brand's regular surveys.

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Named after Palmer Land, a mountainous region of the Antarctic Peninsula, the Palmer follow Shackleton's established philosophy of creating technical outdoor clothing that doesn't necessarily look like traditional expedition gear.

And judging by the specifications, there's considerably more going on here than the understated appearance might suggest.

Built for movement, whatever the weather

The Palmer trousers use a double-weave softshell fabric made from 88% nylon and 12% spandex, and provide four-way stretch for unrestricted movement when scrambling or tackling steep terrain.

A gusseted crotch and elasticated rear waistband further improve mobility, while adjustable hems, reinforced ankle scuff guards and concealed boot hooks help keep everything in place when the going gets rough.

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(Image credit: Shackleton)

One particularly interesting detail is the integrated Fidlock magnetic buckle, which should make fastening and adjusting the trousers considerably easier than a traditional belt.

Providing UPF 50+ sun protection, the Palmer trousers have five external pockets, including a thigh pocket with an internal mesh compartment and a concealed loop for securing valuables.

Despite their relatively streamlined appearance, they feature concealed zipped mesh vents on the legs to let you dump excess heat during strenuous activity.

(Image credit: Shackleton)

Shackleton quotes a RET breathability rating of 2.23, which is exceptionally low. RET measures a fabric's resistance to water vapour transmission, meaning lower numbers generally indicate better breathability.

The fabric itself is coated with PFC-free C0 durable water-repellent treatment to help shed light rain and moisture.

From summer hikes to winter expeditions

Perhaps the most ambitious claim concerns the trousers' versatility across different temperatures.

Shackleton says the Palmer trousers are comfortable up to 25°C, and that pairing them with suitable thermal base layers could make them usable in conditions as cold as -20°C.

(Image credit: Shackleton)

Naturally, comfort at either extreme will depend on activity levels and weather conditions, but the breathable fabric and adjustable ventilation suggest they're meant for year-round use.

At 510g, they're not exactly ultralight, although the additional weight is understandable given the reinforced construction and extensive feature set.

The Palmer Softshell Hiking Trousers are available now at Shackleton for £195 / $295 / €270 / AU$390.

They're currently offered in black only.