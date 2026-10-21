Aldi announced last week that it was adding a Dyson-lookalike bladeless fan heater to its Specialbuys range, but just a few days later, Lidl has joined in with a near-identical alternative. Suddenly, choosing between the two budget buys isn't quite so straightforward.

Lidl's Tronic Bladeless Fan Heater arrives in stores tomorrow, leaving around four days of overlap before Aldi's model disappears. That means there's a limited window to compare the two before one of these middle-aisle bargains is gone.

Below, I'm putting the Aldi Ambiano Bladeless Fan Heater head-to-head with Lidl's Tronic model to see how they compare on design, features and price – and which one is worth your money.

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Design

The Lidl Tronic Bladeless Fan Heater is available in black or white, and comes with a non-slip base for added stability. It also has a magnetic remote control holder, so you can keep the remote attached to the heater when it's not in use. Lidl offers a larger version for £69.99, too.

The Aldi Ambiano Bladeless Fan Heater also comes in black or white, with a compact design that's easy to move around the home. However, Aldi doesn't specify whether there's a dedicated remote holder, so we're not able to confirm.

Both models have a bladeless design, which makes them easier to clean than traditional fan heaters and removes the risk of contact with exposed fan blade.

Winner: Lidl

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Features

Lidl's Tronic heater offers 10 speed settings, adjustable temperature control between 5°C and 35°C, 80-degree oscillation and five LED mood-light colours, including a colour-changing mode. It can also be used as a fan and has a nine-hour timer.

Aldi's Ambiano model offers three heat settings, eight fan speeds, oscillation and a nine-hour timer. It also provides both heating and cooling, but doesn't list the same temperature adjustment or any lighting features.

Winner: Lidl

Price

There's no difference here, as both the Aldi Ambiano and Lidl Tronic bladeless fan heaters cost £49.99. That said, Lidl is offering a larger version for £69.99, giving shoppers another option if they're willing to spend a little more.

Winner: Draw

Safety and warranty

Both heaters include overheating protection, whilst Aldi also lists tilt protection and Lidl specifies tip-over protection. Lidl adds frost protection and a non-slip base, alongside a three-year warranty.

Aldi's supplied product information doesn't specify a warranty period, so it's worth checking the terms before buying.

Winner: Lidl

In our opinion, Lidl's Tronic heater wins this time. For the same price as Aldi's, you get more speed settings, adjustable temperature control between 5°C and 35°C, and five LED light colours with a colour-changing mode. It also comes with a magnetic remote control holder, frost protection and a three-year warranty, giving it a few extra perks that Aldi's model doesn't list.

Both heaters offer oscillation, a nine-hour timer and heating and cooling functions, so you're not missing out on the basics with either option. However, Lidl's extra controls give you more flexibility over how you use it, and the longer warranty is a welcome bonus for a budget buy.

Overall winner: Lidl