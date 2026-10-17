Aldi's new bladeless fan heater is almost identical to Dyson's – but costs a fraction of the price
Which is which?
QUICK SUMMARY
Aldi's Ambiano Bladeless Fan Heater arrives in stores on Sunday 18th October for just £49.99, offering heating and cooling in one compact design.
With three heat settings, eight fan speeds, oscillation and a nine-hour timer, it looks remarkably similar to the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1, which typically costs £399.99. Y
The Ambiano Bladeless Fan Heater arrives in Aldi's Specialbuys tomorrow, Sunday 18th October, offering both heating and cooling in one compact design. It looks almost identical to the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1, which I gave four stars in my full review last December.
Features include three heat settings, eight fan speeds, oscillation and a nine-hour timer, all very similar to what Dyson's model offers. The main thing you're missing is smart app control, but considering the price difference, that's perhaps not much a deal-breaker.
Speaking of price, the Ambiano Bladeless Fan Heater costs just £49.99, compared to the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1's usual £399.99 price tag. You can pick up Aldi's model from tomorrow, but as always, I'd check your local store's stock before making a trip.
Aldi's fan heater comes in black or white and, like Dyson's, includes a remote control. We don't have all the details just yet, but it looks like you can use it to adjust the heat and fan settings, set a timer, control oscillation and switch the unit on and off. There also appears to be a sleep mode, another feature found on Dyson's model.
I'm rather impressed by how similar the two are, particularly when it comes to the range of settings. At £49.99, Aldi's model could be worth a look if you're after a 2-in-1 fan heater, but bear in mind that you won't get all the smart features of the Dyson.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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