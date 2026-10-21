Turn the cold into cosy this Autumn with these amazing smart home upgrades

It's that time of the year again: the temps are plummeting, and it feels like there's about 30 minutes of light each day. Here's a little winter-warmer on us. No, not a whisky dram (though that might help), but our guide to the smart home tech you need to see you through until spring comes round again.

We've got gadgets to keep you warm, entertained, well-groomed, and allow you to get a great night's sleep, plus much more.

Taken from issue #391 of T3 magazine.

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Set the mood

(Image credit: Govee)

GOVEE OUTDOOR WALL FLOODLIGHT

Govee has blended its love of colourful ambient lighting with home security for this clever outdoor launch. RGBWW lighting, 3,000 lumens and a 120° PIR sensor mean it can react when movement is detected, flood your exterior with colour or simply provide a welcoming glow when guests arrive.

£100, govee.com

(Image credit: Tewke)

TEWKE LIGHT SWITCH

Now you've filled your home with smart lighting, you'll need something equally clever to control it. Enter the Tewke Tap, a touchscreen switch with an OLED display, Gorilla Glass, environmental sensors and real-time energy monitoring. Ordinary light switches suddenly look terribly boring by comparison.

£389, tewke.com

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(Image credit: Tapo)

TAPO L430C SMART WI-FI CANDLE BULB

Sometimes the smallest lighting changes make the biggest difference. Tapo's L430C Candle Bulb shifts from a cosy 2,500K to a crisp 6,500K, but its ultra-low 1% brightness setting is the real treat. Perfect for late-night illumination without being greeted by the lighting equivalent of an early-morning alarm.

£24.99 (two-pack), tapo.com

(Image credit: Future)

WIZ GRADIENT LIGHT BARS

Give movie night a little more drama with the WiZ Gradient Light Bars. Positioned around a TV or gaming setup, they wash the surrounding space in colourful gradient light, dance along to music, and can even sync with what's happening on-screen when paired with WiZ's HDMI Sync Box.

£75 (two-pack), wizconnected.com

MEROSS SMART TABLE LAMP

For an impressively affordable price, this smart table lamp combines touch controls, 16 million colours and 0-100% dimming with a minimalist design. It's the perfect way to introduce some ambience without paying premium-brand prices, and who wouldn't want that?

£35, meross.com

PHILIPS HUE PLAY TABLE LAMP

The Philips Hue table lamp takes the colourful appeal of its much-loved Signe floor lamp and shrinks it into a compact design made for desks and entertainment setups. Place it beside a TV or monitor and let Hue's ecosystem turn whatever you're watching into a room-filling light show.

£70, philips-hue.com

Three-layered lighting

When it comes to filling a room with good lighting, the trick is to think in three layers – ambient, task and accent. Start with ambient lighting for the overall glow – a floor lamp or larger smart light works well for this – before adding more smart bulbs for focused task lighting. Finally, light bars and LED strips can provide accent lighting around shelves, artwork or other features, bringing everything together.

Daily grind

(Image credit: Sage)

SAGE THE DOSE CONTROL PRO

Great espresso starts before the coffee machine gets involved, and the Sage Dose Control Pro gives you 60 grind settings to play with. An adjustable timer helps control how much coffee you grind, while grounds can go straight into your portafilter. Consider your supermarket pre-ground era officially over.

£170, sageappliances.com

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GRIND TWO MILK FROTHER

Grind's frother is here to give your homemade flat whites a serious upgrade, whipping milk into everything from silky hot microfoam to cold foam. It'll tackle hot chocolate too, while its sleek design means it's one of those rare kitchen gadgets you won't immediately want to hide in a cupboard.

£75, grind.co.uk

(Image credit: Flair)

FLAIR CLASSIC

No plugs, pods or automatic buttons here. The Flair Classic is a completely manual espresso maker that puts you in charge of the extraction, using a lever to generate the pressure needed for a proper shot. It's coffee making slowed right down – and one for anyone who considers brewing part of the ritual.

£121, flairespresso.com

(Image credit: Nespresso)

NESPRESSO VERTUO UP

Nespresso's latest Vertuo wants to make choosing your morning coffee almost effortless. The Vertuo Up automatically recognises each capsule and adjusts its brewing settings accordingly, with six cup sizes covering everything from a quick espresso to a much-needed longer coffee. Just add capsule, press button and attempt to wake up.

£99, nespresso.com

(Image credit: Future)

DE'LONGHI RIVELIA START

The new, smaller addition to the Rivelia family serves up espresso, coffee, long and Americano at the touch of a button. Its clever Bean Switch System also lets you swap between two different beans, because apparently committing to just one coffee is now optional.

£600, delonghi.com

OXO BREW RAPID BREWER

Good coffee doesn't always need a machine – or much patience. Oxo's rapid brewer uses a clever manual brewing system to produce concentrated coffee in just two minutes for hot and five for cold. It's compact, portable and doesn't need electricity, making decent coffee away from home considerably less complicated.

£45, oxouk.com

Coffee mistakes you're probably making

You can spend a small fortune on a coffee machine and still end up with a disappointing brew. Old beans, the wrong grind size and poorly textured milk are some of the easiest ways to ruin your morning coffee. Grinding beans fresh can make an immediate difference, while matching the grind size to your brewing method is just as important. Don't forget cleaning – leftover coffee and milk residue aren't going to make your flat white taste good.

Front of house

(Image credit: Future)

YALE LINUS SMART LOCK L2 LITE

Yale's smart lock retrofits discreetly onto the inside of your existing door, with no drilling required. It's simple to install, easy to live with and particularly tempting for renters. Your landlord need never know what hit them.

£130, yalehome.co.uk

(Image credit: Tapo)

TAPO C675D KIT

The Tapo C675D has practically every angle covered. Its dual-camera setup combines wide-angle and telephoto lenses with 4K clarity and 360° panning, while solar power keeps trips up the ladder to a minimum. Better still, there's plenty available without the need to commit to an ongoing subscription.

£238, tapo.com

(Image credit: Ring)

RING WIRED VIDEO DOORBELL (2ND GEN)

Don't let the entry-level price fool you. Ring's latest wired video doorbell provides a sharper look at whoever's calling, while clear two-way talk and the excellent Ring app make everyday monitoring effortless. At £60, it's an appealing way to bring smart security to your doorstep.

£60, ring.com

(Image credit: Ezviz)

EZVIZ EP4 WIRE-FREE PEEPHOLE DOOR VIEWER

No permission to drill into the front door? No problem. The EP4 transforms an existing peephole into a smarter security setup, complete with remote smartphone viewing and a 4.3-inch indoor screen. AI facial recognition makes it particularly appealing for apartment living.

£230, ezviz.com

Looking sharp

(Image credit: Future)

BRAUN NEVO 15000C ELECTRIC SHAVER

Braun isn't exactly known for doing things by halves, and this might be its most extravagant shaver yet. AeroTouch technology reduces friction, while 250 blades and a smart processor adapt power to your beard density. There's even a seven-in-one Care System to handle all the maintenance afterwards.

£740, braunshop.co.uk

(Image credit: Shark)

SHARK CRYOGLOW CLINIC FACE + BODY

Shark's LED tech targets eight ageing zones across the face, neck, back, chest and hands. Better still, it does the job of three separate devices, saving your bathroom cupboard from yet another collection of beauty gadgets.

£550, sharkninja.com

(Image credit: Suri)

SURI CORE 1.0

Suri has stripped its electric toothbrush back – but not too far. The Core 1.0 still includes a pressure sensor, timer, magnetic wall mount and up to 28 days of battery life, just without the Pro's UV charging case. Great teeth, slightly happier bank balance.

£65, trysuri.com

(Image credit: Rootique)

ROOTIQUE DUO

Scalp serums have a habit of going everywhere except your scalp. The Duo's one-handed micro-mist system applies its tonics right where they're wanted, and also incorporates 650-660nm red light, dosage notifications and a clever hair-parting design.

£112, rootique.co

Cooking upgrades

(Image credit: Caso Design)

CASO DESIGN PIZZACHEF 430° INDOOR PIZZA OVEN

Pizza ovens don't have to be oversized or stand loud and proud in your garden, as this indoor model proves. It still reaches up to 430° to replicate the intense temperature of a traditional brick oven. The results? Crispy, delicious pizzas that taste authentic and are cooked perfectly in mere minutes.

£199.99, casodesign.co.uk

(Image credit: Procook)

PROCOOK INSTANT READ DIGITAL THERMOMETER

A must for both indoor and outdoor cooking, this thermometer can handle temperatures up to 300°C, has a backlit LCD screen that instantly delivers readings, and can handle the stress – and mess – of the kitchen thanks to a waterproof design.

£32, procook.co.uk

(Image credit: Ooni)

From pizza to bread and beyond, these tools are exactly what you need for mixing, kneading, scraping and prepping dough. The set includes mixing and lifting spatulas, and a bench scraper, all of which make it easy to handle the entire manual dough-making process.

£35, uk.ooni.com

(Image credit: Future)

SMEG AFC01 DUAL FLAVOUR AIR FRYER

Known for its Italian retro-inspired designs, Smeg has put its own stylish twist on the air fryer. Its AFC01 has two cooking functions and seven presets that expertly cook different ingredients to perfection. Available in a range of matte colours, Smeg's latest air fryer is the best-looking model on the market.

£199.95, smeguk.com

PANASONIC MINI BREAD AND ICE CREAM MAKER

Bread and ice cream in one machine? Sign us up! The Panasonic Mini has 34 programmes to play with, covering a range of ice cream, dessert and bread recipes. The best feature is the dispenser in the lid which adds yeast, nuts, seeds and sprinkles at just the right moment to achieve the perfect rise and mix.

£TBC, panasonic.com

OUR PLACE CERAMIC NONSTICK PERFECT POT 6L

One of the most valuable things you can have in your kitchen is a reliable cooking pot, and this eight-in-one non-stick pot ticks all the boxes. It can tackle any roasting, frying or boiling task you throw at it, from your stovetop and into your oven. It looks the part, too, coming in a range of Mediterranean-inspired colours.

£135, fromourplace.co.uk

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Brains behind the home

Thanks to advancements in smart technology and AI, the kitchen has become a place for hybrid appliances that have almost taken cooking completely out of our hands. Where we're starting to see improvements within the AI appliance space is white goods, such as fridge freezers and ovens. Having a screen on your fridge sounded ridiculous a few years ago, but now it compiles your shopping list, tracks expiration dates, and even plays music while you cook. Despite air fryers taking over, the oven has never been smarter, with AI cameras inside that scan your food and adjust time and temperature to deliver the best results. Have things gone too far? Probably, but if a fridge can order your groceries for you, it might be nice to have an extra brain in your home.

Gaming gadgets

(Image credit: Future)

MSI CLAW 8 EX AI+

For gaming on the go MSI has you covered, with a handheld PC that'll make your daily commutes more enjoyable. Powered by the Intel Arc G3 Extreme processor, the MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ offers fast and immersive gameplay for up to four hours on a single charge.

£1,399.99, msi.com

(Image credit: Alienware)

ALIENWARE 16 AREA-51 GAMING LAPTOP

The 16-inch Area-51 has everything you need to take your games to the next level. Its second-gen Intel Core processor is joined by an Nvidia graphics chip up to the mighty GeForce RTX 5090 to make ultra settings tremble.

From £2,599, dell.com

(Image credit: Steelseries)

STEELSERIES ARCTIS NOVA PRO OMNI

Ideal for PC, consoles and mobile, this headset offers high-fidelity wireless audio and controls you can adjust with a quick tap. Active noise cancellation blocks out up to 96% of background noise to completely dive into whatever you're playing or streaming.

£349.99, steelseries.com

(Image credit: Asus)

ROG XREAL R1

These AR glasses have a 0.01ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate for smooth and responsive action across their 171-inch virtual screen. The lenses come with different tint levels, and they can switch from 2D to 3D, depending on the content. Earbuds by Bose seal the deal.

£749, rog.asus.com

Home office

(Image credit: Future)

NANOLEAF X FANTAQI SMART LED MONITOR STAND

If you've ever wanted to make your desk look more exciting, Nanoleaf's collaboration with art-driven smart home technology brand Fantaqi is up for it. With a combination of natural wood and ambient lighting, this monitor stand illuminates your desk with colour – it's enough to make you want to sit at it for hours.

£179.99, nanoleaf.me

(Image credit: Canyon)

CANYON WEBCAM C2N

Upgrade your video calls with this pocket-sized camera that clips onto the top of your laptop or sits on your desk to offer wide viewing angles with 360° rotation. Its fivelayer 1080p lens will make your colleagues feel like you're in the room with them – in a non-creepy way, of course.

£34.99, canyon.eu

(Image credit: Autonomous)

ERGOCHAIR PRO

A comfortable office chair is a must, and this one has nine adjustment points to customise the seat's depth, tilt, lumbar height and headrest. The foam adjusts to your body to keep you supported for hours for the feeling that you're sitting on air.

£466.80, autonomous.ai

(Image credit: Cozyla)

COZYLA CALENDAR+ 2

Keep your work schedule and daily life organised with a 24-inch colour touchscreen that stores everything from meetings and chores to tasks and meal plans. Hang it on your office or kitchen wall, and when not in action, it turns into a photo frame.

£699.99, cozyla.com

Keep cool (and warm)

(Image credit: Meaco)

MEACOFAN SEFTE 6” PORTABLE AIR CIRCULATOR

Compact enough to sit on your desk or bedside table, this fan might be small but it sure is mighty. With three modes and 12 fan speeds, it offers strong air circulation and up to 26 hours of battery life. With a sound output of just 22dB while it's working, you'll barely know that it's there.

£69.99, meaco.com

(Image credit: Tado)

TADO SMART AC CONTROL

Helping you make the most of your air conditioning throughout the year with simple, wireless connectivity, the Tado Smart AC Control connects to your heat pump or AC system and controls heating, cooling, speeds and other modes from your smartphone. It also monitors energy usage to help reduce your monthly bills.

£89.99, shop.tado.com

(Image credit: Ingenix)

INGENIX SMART GLASS PANEL HEATER

Moving away from traditional radiator designs, the Ingenix Smart Glass Panel Heater features a glass front LED touch panel that blends into your home while delivering 2000W of heat to keep you warm during the winter months.

£99.99, igenix.co.uk

(Image credit: Future)

DREO WHOLE-ROOM HEATER 714S

The colder weather will be a reprieve for many after this summer, but Dreo's whole-room heater is perfect for both hot and cold seasons. This oscillating heater and fan hybrid can fill a room with warmed or cooled air, and it still remains cool to the touch while it's doing it.

£99.99, dreo.com

DUUX YENTL CUDDLE HEATED OVERBLANKET

There's nothing better than getting warm under a cosy blanket after a long day, and the Duux Yentl Cuddle Heated Overblanket is the perfect accessory for this. With its extra large size and faux fur material, the Yentl has multiple heat settings to keep you toasty warm for up to nine hours.

£159.99, duux.co.uk

DYSON HUSHJET MINI COOL FAN

While it might look a little obscene, if you've got that kind of mind, this premium handheld fan recently saved a lot of people's summers. With its simple controls and star-tipped adjustable nozzle, the HushJet Mini Cool gives immediate cooling relief and a powerful airflow while on the go.

£99.99, dyson.co.uk

What to consider before installing air conditioning

CHOOSE THE RIGHT TYPE

The AC system you choose will determine cost, how much space it takes up, and installation length. Try to choose between cooling single or multiple rooms, and match the AC unit's cooling capacity to room size.

DECIDE ITS LOCATION

Indoors, place the unit high on your wall away from heat sources. Outdoors, the compressor should be out of direct sunlight. Check with your building management or the local council first, if you need to.

GO PORTABLE

Installation and maintenance costs for permanent air conditioning systems can add up, but portable AC units deliver super-cool air when you need it and are small enough to pack away when you don't.

Tech for sleep

(Image credit: Future)

HATCH SLEEP CLOCK

Hatch's new Sleep Clock is a sleep tracker, wake up light and alarm in one cute, semi-circle gadget. Instead of a wearable, the Hatch Sleep Clock uses radio signals to track your breathing, movement and sleep stages without being invasive. It also has colourful lights, sleep sounds and personalised guidance for the best night's rest.

$249.99, hatch.co

(Image credit: Eight Sleep)

EIGHT SLEEP POD 5

When it comes to smart sleep technology, no one does it better than Eight Sleep. Its Pod 5 sleep system features a base, cover and hub that work together to track your sleep and health. Overnight, it makes adjustments to regulate your temperature, stop snoring and more, so you wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

£2,499, eightsleep.com

(Image credit: Loop)

LOOP DREAM

Sleep uninterrupted by your partner's snoring. Perfect for side sleepers, thanks to its soft silicone and small shape, the Loop Dream plugs reduce external noise and other distractions so you can sleep without interruptions. But don't fret – they're not completely noise-blocking, so you won't miss your morning alarm.

£44.95, loopearplugs.com

(Image credit: Therabody)

THERABODY SMARTGOGGLES 2ND GEN

If blackout blinds just aren't enough, these goggles block out all external light. But they are much more than just an eye mask, offering compression massage, heat and vibration cycles which will relax you, reduce stress and eye strain, and relieve headaches.

£199, therabody.co.uk

Just smart stuff

(Image credit: Future)

AQARA SPATIAL MULTI-SENSOR FP400

Make your smart home work without you having to think about it too much. This sensor uses mmWave radar and AI, so it knows when someone is in the room and whether they're sitting, standing or lying down – so lights and other devices can react automatically without anyone reaching for a switch.

Price TBC, aqara-shop.co.uk

(Image credit: Ikea)

IKEA KLIPPBOK WATER LEAKAGE SENSOR

Not every smart home gadget needs to be exciting – sometimes you just want to know if the dishwasher is flooding the kitchen. Ikea's tiny sensor sounds an alarm when it detects water and, when connected to a hub, can send an alert to your phone.

£7, ikea.com

(Image credit: Tapo)

TAPO P304M SMART WI-FI POWER STRIP

Why make one plug smart when you can do four at once? This strip gives each of its four sockets individual smart control, alongside Matter support, energy monitoring and surge protection. It can even estimate how much your connected gadgets are costing you.

£34.99, tapo.com

(Image credit: Homey)

HOMEY PRO

When your smart home gadgets all speak different languages, Homey Pro acts as the translator. This hub supports Matter, Thread, Zigbee, Z-Wave, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 433MHz and infrared, bringing devices from different ecosystems together and letting you build some seriously sophisticated automations.

£449, homey.app

Powered-up partying

(Image credit: Roberts)

ROBERTS SOLARDAB 99

The Roberts SolarDAB is made for those rare British afternoons when the sun actually decides to cooperate. Its integrated solar panel helps keep the battery topped up outdoors, while DAB+/FM radio and Bluetooth give you plenty to listen to. Garden soundtrack sorted.

£150, robertsradio.com

(Image credit: Hypervolt)

HYPERVOLT HOME 3 PRO

An EV charger isn't usually the most exciting thing attached to your house, but the Hypervolt Home 3 Pro makes a strong case for changing that. Alongside 7kW charging, it can make use of surplus solar energy, schedule charging around cheaper tariffs, and put everything within reach through the Hypervolt app.

£690, hypervolt.co.uk

(Image credit: Ecoflow)

ECOFLOW STREAM GARDEN/GROUND KIT

Now that plug-in solar panels are legal in the UK, EcoFlow has the perfect kit to get you started. It includes two 400W rigid solar panels bundled with a microinverter and ground-mounting hardware, letting you angle them towards the sun without committing to a permanent rooftop installation.

£649, ecoflow.com

(Image credit: Future)

ANKER SOLIX EVERFROST 2

Forget melting ice and soggy sandwiches. The Anker Solix EverFrost 2 is a batterypowered electric cooler that can actively chill its contents without bags of ice taking up valuable space. Available in three sizes, its wheels and pull-out handle make transporting it a breeze, whether you're camping, picnicking or taking the garden party really seriously.

From £799, ankersolix.com

IKEA SOLVINDEN LED SOLAR TABLE LAMP

Not every outdoor light needs an extension lead or complicated electrical installation. Leave Ikea's Solvinden table lamp outside to charge from the sun during the day, and it'll provide a decorative glow after dark. With such a low price, scattering a few around the garden doesn't feel particularly extravagant either.

£12, ikea.com

JACKERY EXPLORER 300D PORTABLE POWER STATION

Essentially a giant power bank for everything your phone charger can't handle, this power station is compact enough to take outdoors with you. Its 288Wh capacity and 300W output can keep laptops, cameras and other gadgets going, while USB-Cfast charging makes it particularly handy for weekends away from a plug socket.

£219, jackery.com

Solar isn't just for rooftops any more

For years, solar has meant expensive panels professionally installed on your roof, but that's recently changed. Following a change in the rules at the end of August , compliant plug-in solar systems can legally connect to standard household sockets in the UK, making generating your own electricity much more accessible. They won't replace a full rooftop setup, but could offer a simpler and cheaper way to generate some of your own power without committing to a full-size installation.