Cherry is the top fragrance note of 2026 – 7 cherry fragrances to add to your collection

Over the past few years, there have been lots of prominent fragrance notes, from sweet vanilla to woody cedar. But for 2026, the most popular note to emerge in both men’s colognes and women’s perfumes is cherry.

Cherries might only be in season for a couple months of year, but cherry is an extremely complex scent. Red cherry is typically sweeter, and best suited for spring and summer, while black cherry is darker, and better for wear during autumn and winter.

This makes cherry an all-year-round kind of scent, and it caters to all genders. What’s better is as it comes with the gourmand fragrance family , cherry fragrances often smell good enough to eat.

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To celebrate the most popular note from 2026, here are seven cherry fragrances you should add to your collection, featuring the likes of Tom Ford, Armani, Dior, Guerlain and more.

CHERRY FRAGRANCES FOR 2026