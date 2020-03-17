Best women’s perfumes and fragrances 2020: hit the right notes with your next scent

You don’t have to have the olfactory detectors of a sniffer dog to know what fragrances you don’t like the whiff of, but it’s hard pinpointing the fragrance you want to splurge on when you’re so spoilt for choice. With every high-profile brand and celebrity churning out a new scent every other month we’re hard-pushed to pinpoint which ones really stand out, and which just cause a stink.

We’ve had our work cut out spritzing and sniffing our way through a load of female fragrances this week, but it’s our job to fall on that sword for you...

How to buy the best perfume

When on the hunt for the perfect scent, it’s hard to judge what will suit just by taking a sniff from the bottle.

A good fragrance should have a balance of complimentary scents, longevity and one that matches your personality. Essential oils deliver more than synthetics in terms of longevity and balance.

If you’re not sure what sort of scent you, or the intended recipient of the perfume, likes, scent types or “families” can provide some guidance. With men’s as well as women’s fragrances, the buzzwords to look out for are floral, fresh, fruity, citrus, oriental, woody and spicy.

Use these straightforward descriptors as a starting point, and find the notes (for example rose, jasmine, bergamot or vetiver) that appeal to you to narrow it down.

Lisa Shackley, Givenchy Beauty Expert tells us:

“It’s important not to wear perfume or scented body products when shopping for a new fragrance as this can alter the development of the chosen scent.

“Always try the fragrance on the skin to see how it develops and how it ultimately matches your personality. I wouldn't recommend trying more than three to four different scents at one time.”

Whilst buying perfume for someone else is often a daunting task, we’ve rounded up the best 10 sure to win over anyone so, pick your poison…

These are the 13 best women's perfumes:

1. Jo Loves Pomelo Jo Loves, we love, everyone will love this delicate scent Specifications Best for: Delicate scent Scent family: Citrus Type: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Delicate, lasting scent + Floral

A scent so good you’ll want to spritz twice, or even three times for that matter. It’s delicate and citrus-y without being sickly, formulated with warmer undertones. As Jo Malone’s first comeback scent under Jo Loves it’s clear she’s brought along her A-game. A safe scent perfect for you or perfect to gift. Jo Loves, we love.

2. Cartier La Panthere This bold fragrance is sure to get noticed Specifications Best for: Bold, lasting scent Scent family: Floral Type: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Lasting scent + Indulgent Reasons to avoid - The bold fragrance isn’t for everyone

Cartier’s La Panthere is sophisticated and indulgent, a perfect cocktail for evenings out. It’s a bold fragrance with detectable notes of musk and nuances of fruity flavours. Use sparingly, one spritz and you're set for the day - or night!

3. Givenchy Eau de Givenchy A bright and breezy fragrance Specifications Best for: Freshness Scent family: Floral Type: Eau de Toilette Reasons to buy + A light summer scent Reasons to avoid - Requires a top-up throughout the day Today's Best Deals $55.45 View at Amazon

A bright and breezy scent reminiscent of long summer days. Eau de Givenchy is a perfect harmony of citrus and floral scents the perfect refreshing pick-me-up. If you want something feminine that dances between floral and fruity, this is a great option for you.

4. Acqua di Parma Cipresso di Toscana An ideal scent for summer Specifications Best for: Summer Scent family: Citrus Type: Eau de Toilette Reasons to buy + Refreshing scent + Lasting wear Reasons to avoid - One for the warmer months, not year-round Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Reminiscent of the rolling hills of Tuscany, Acqua di Parma have bottled the smell of summer in an invigorating and enticing scent. It will keep you smelling fresh for a good nine hours or so too.

5. Storie Veneziane by Valmont - Alessandrite Specifications Best for: Luxury Scent family: Citrus Type: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Long-lasting scent + Luxurious

What you imagine spritzing liquid gold would be like, the Storie Veneziane is a fragrance with tonnes of character; you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the robust citrus notes that aren’t remotely cloying.

The result of one spritz is sophisticated and long-lasting, though we’d recommend you use it sparingly. The bottle is designed to be a work of art, as much as the potion inside. With its glass blown jewel face and fine, Italian leather lid, safe to say this one’s a #Shelfie!

6. Kenzo World Eau de Toilette Like bottled joy Specifications Best for: Feeling joyful Scent family: Floral Type: Eau de Toilette Reasons to buy + The ideal scent for younger ladies Reasons to avoid - Some may find it cloying Today's Best Deals $38.83 View at Amazon

Kenzo world is like bottled joy. It’s a light, jubilant scent that’s got base notes of peonies but a dominant scent of pear. An ideal summer scent that requires topping up throughout the day.

7. Estée Lauder Beautiful eau de parfum This perennial favourite is fulsome, floral, and — what else? — beautiful Specifications Best for: Classic floral scent Scent family: Floral Type: Eau de Parfum Reasons to buy + Classic scent + Long-lasting Reasons to avoid - Not for those who don't like full floral scents

Beautiful is a time-honoured classic, and little wonder. Upon application, the scent is apparently light and floral. Estée Lauder then intend for the heady rose and lily to eventually soften out into jasmin and ylang ylang before warming to a rich, woody base of sandalwood and vetiver. Reviewers have noted that, once on, it stays put, making it a delightful, long-lasting fragrance for day time. A fabulous gift for Mums for Christmas, or just because.



8. Marc Jacobs Decadence Eau de Parfum A sexy, woody scent for starlit evenings Specifications Best for: Deep woody scent Scent family: Woody Type: Eau de parfum Reasons to buy + Sensuous woody notes + It's a tiny handbag! Reasons to avoid - Not the best for all-day wear Today's Best Deals $54.53 View at Amazon 467 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Never has a perfume been named so aptly; everything from Decadence’s emerald green glass and tactile python cap to its sensual and exotic aromas has been intended as a heady luxurious treat. Marc Jacobs have infused some unusual notes — orris, plum, saffron, and papyrus woods, to name a few — making for a devilishly grown-up fragrance that’s perfect for evening wear. Its popularity among reviewers is undoubted, and with its Instagram-worthy design, it’s a great gift for romantic partners (or for keeping for yourself).



9. Lancome La Vie est Belle Eau de Parfum A sweet and feminine fragrance to give you a sunny outlook Specifications Best for: A sweet scent Scent family: Floral Type: Eau de parfum Reasons to buy + Sweet, girly scent + Wear day or evening Reasons to avoid - May be cloying to some Today's Best Deals $29 View at Macy's 141 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

La Vie est Belle’s delightfully feminine bottle, with its delicate gauze accents and pink hue, is just as sweet as its contents. With iris, jasmine and orange blossom at its heart; juicy pear and blackcurrant at the top; and patchouli, tonka and patchouli at the base, this is an unashamedly girly perfume for day or evening wear. It may be too sickly for some, but for lovers of gourmand and sweet scents, it’s certain to be a winner.

10. Ghost Sweetheart Eau de Toilette An unexpectedly complex fruity fragrance — get it for your daughter, or your sweetheart Specifications Best for: Fruity value option Scent family: Fruit Type: Eau de toilette Reasons to buy + On the inexpensive end + Broad appeal- range of subtle notes Reasons to avoid - Needs reapplication - doesn't last too long Today's Best Deals $24.29 View at Amazon 3 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Ghost intended for this fragrance to emanate the image of fledgling love. Infusing blends of fresh mint and lemon with subtle floral scents, Ghost have made sure the sweetness and the excitement is there. White flowers make up the heart; a woody base brings it down to earth; and there’s a powdery, almost talc-like impression as it dries down. The common word is that the scent is a little spontaneous, but Sweetheart manages a wide appeal all the same, making it the perfect gift for tricky-to-buy-for young ladies.

11. Michael Kors Wonderlust Eau de Parfum Let the zesty top and exotic woods of Wonderlust take you on a sensory voyage Specifications Best for: Exotic Scent family: Woody Type: Eau de toilette Reasons to buy + Exotic fragrance + Beautiful bottle Reasons to avoid - Quite strong Today's Best Deals $45 View at Macy's 249 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With top notes of bergamot and pink pepper and a smooth sandalwood base, Micheal Kors have developed a beautifully balanced fragrance that reviewers say moves effortlessly from fresh and zingy to soft and mellow over the course of wear. The on-trend ombre bottle with its sunset hues and the luxe gold cap (reminiscent of MK’s famous hardware), have been designed to evoke the memory of a warm summer evening - much like the fragrance inside. For the big Michael Kors fan in your life, or for anyone who would like a deliciously exotic and unexpected fragrance, this makes a great gift.

12. Jo Malone London Basil & Neroli Cologne A fresh, light, and lovely herbaceous cologne from queen of green Jo Malone Specifications Best for: Fresh Scent family: Citrus, floral Type: Cologne Reasons to buy + Elegant, grown-up scent + Fresh and subtle Reasons to avoid - More of a summer scent Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This wonderfully fresh unisex cologne from posh parfumier Jo Malone is just the ticket if you want a light, subtle scent, but tend to find florals cloying. The clean, citrusy neroli has been used to instill the sense of a breath of fresh air, while the basil infuses a clean herbiness that helps to create the playful and fun connotations that Jo Malone is going for. Like many of Malone’s perfumes, this scent is uncluttered for everyday use and the perfect choice for people who don’t do perfume.

13. Benefit Maybe Baby Eau de Toilette Is this floral treat the best perfume for teens? Maybe, baby... Specifications Best for: Teens Scent family: Floral Type: Eau de toilette Reasons to buy + Sweet but not overpowering + Cute retro design Reasons to avoid - Has the tendency to be discontinued Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Benefit promise there's an abundance of light white florals, a hit of jammy apricot and sharp white ginger, and a hint of musk, which makes this sweet fragrance an ideal first perfume for teens. With its playful packaging, it’s undoubtedly girly in its approach, but is more complex than you might expect at first glance. Reviewers say it strikes the right balance between noticeable and subtle, and dries down to a mellow powdery scent. A great stocking filler for daughters and granddaughters, but a lovely flirty scent for Benefit fans of all ages, too.

