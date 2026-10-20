Why did nobody tell me about compressible packing cubes?!

Look, I'm not a professional traveller – and if you're willing to believe some accounts on Instagram and YouTube Shorts, there are plenty of those out there. I travel more than most people, because of the nature of my job, but I'm still broadly in the setup phase when it comes to figuring out my go-to packing list.

That setup got quite a shake-up in the last few weeks when I added a new element to it that I swear I should have been pointed at long ago: compressible packing cubes. Don't get me wrong, I've had packing cubes for years (all of them from Muji, one of the best all-around brands going), but never the sort that has a compression zipper to help you pack more into them.

(Image credit: Future)

Already, after just a couple of long weekend trips with the cubes in my EDC backpack, I don't think I can go back. I haven't done the A/B testing to see if I'm literally squeezing in more clothes per square centimetre, but anecdotally, it sure feels like I am, making it easier to pack without compromise.

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I've used two types of cubes on my two trips – one from Cotopaxi, with great success, and more recently another from Thule, which isn't quite the same but does come in crucially a bit cheaper. They're both darned impressive for slightly different reasons.

Thule Compression cube set: £39.99 at thule.com Thule's cubes (and they're not cuboid, but that's fine) aren't cheap, but they're really well-made, with substantial Nylon construction that makes me feel as though they're going to be fine in a bag with other gear, which is always a reassurance. You get two in this pack, and both are a handy size for carry-on use.

Cotopaxi Cubo Expandable Packing Cube Set: £55 at uk.cotopaxi.com Cotopaxi's two-cube set (also not cuboid) is more expensive and technically feels flimsier thanks to a mesh design, but this gives it a little more flex and means that you can squeeze even more into one before it really hits its limit. They're superb for economising space in your bag or suitcase.

I thought the addition of compression zips might be a little bit of a luxury addition to my packing, but (wouldn't you know it) they've basically made it easier to squeeze in that extra thin outer layer you'd like for chilly evenings, or the pair of shorts you're not sure you'll need.

For some people, that's not needed, if you're already a super-zen packer who reliably fits into a single bag without trouble. For those of us who aspire to one-bag travel, but know that in reality we're a little too anxious to leave some bases uncovered, this is a must-have addition, I'd say.

Obviously, though, they're more expensive than normal packing cubes, and if you're careful with how you use the latter you'll probably be able to get almost the same amount of stuff into your bag. It'll just be way easier with compression cubes, and a lot of why we all buy gadgets and gizmos is to make life that bit easier, no?