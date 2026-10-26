This micro camera captures more than pictures – it's caught my heart already

In Summary The Pieni III is a miniature digital camera from Japanese brand Kenko Tokina.

It's designed to be worn around your neck and used for spontaneous photos and videos.

There's a built-in magnet, USB-C connectivity and a deliberately low-resolution sensor for a retro look.

I have a soft spot for gadgets that do one thing well, and the Pieni III has already caught my eye. It's a tiny digital camera from Japanese brand Kenko Tokina that looks like a miniature old-school film camera, weighs just 18g and is small enough to wear around your neck.

Available in four colours – Soda, Strawberry, Milk and Black – it looks more like a cute accessory than a serious bit of camera kit. But it does take photos and record video with sound, so it's more than just a pretty little trinket.

The clever bit is that there's no screen or viewfinder. You point it roughly at whatever catches your eye, press the shutter and trust your instincts. You'll only discover how the picture turned out when you transfer it to your phone or computer. That means wonky framing and unexpected details are part of the fun.

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(Image credit: Kenko Tokina)

Lo-fi photos and a few clever extras

The Pieni III isn't going to replace your smartphone camera. Its tiny 0.32-megapixel sensor produces low-detail images, saved at 1440 x 960 pixels through digital interpolation. The results have a soft, grainy, early-digital look that's a big part of the appeal.

It can also shoot video with audio at 720 x 480 resolution and 30 frames per second. There's a magnet built into the back, too, letting you attach it to compatible metal surfaces for hands-free recording. A neck strap comes in the box, while USB-C handles charging and lets you transfer files directly to a compatible smartphone using the supplied cable.

You'll need to buy a microSDHC card separately, and the camera supports cards from 4GB to 32GB. The Pieni III launched in Japan on 9 October for ¥6,600 (around £33), although UK availability and pricing aren't confirmed.

For a camera that's more about capturing the feeling of a moment than producing a technically perfect image, I can see the appeal. And at just 18g, I'd happily keep this on me for those little moments that usually pass by without a picture.