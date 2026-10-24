Aldi's bargain Dyson Airwrap alternative arrives in stores tomorrow for just £18

In Summary Aldi’s £17.99 Ambiano Styling Barrel arrives in stores with three styling attachments.

It features two heat settings, two speeds and a cool-shot function.

Available in Black, Berry and Champagne.

If you've been eyeing up the Dyson Airwrap but can't justify spending hundreds on a hair styler, Aldi has a much cheaper alternative arriving in stores tomorrow. The Ambiano Styling Barrel costs just £17.99 and comes with three attachments – a smooth brush, volumising brush and diffuser.

We've seen Aldi take on Dyson in other areas recently too, including with its Ambiano bladeless fan heater, which offers an alternative to the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1. The Styling Barrel also arrives ahead of Christmas, making it one to consider if you're looking for a gift for someone who enjoys styling their hair.

The Ambiano Styling Barrel also comes in Black, Berry or Champagne. It'll be available in Aldi stores from tomorrow, Sunday 25th October.

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(Image credit: Aldi)

In terms of specs, it has a power output of 1,000-1,200W, compared with the Dyson Airwrap i.d.'s 1,300W. It also has two heat settings, two speed settings and a cool-shot function to help set your style.

Of course, the two aren't directly comparable, and I'd be cautious about expecting Dyson-level results from a £17.99 tool. However, if you want a multi-attachment styler without spending hundreds, Aldi's latest offering could be a great option.

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