IKEA's festive lighting range is here – brightening up your home for as little as £3
The Stråla collection has arrived
Christmas might still feel a little way off, but plenty of retailers are already getting into the festive spirit. IKEA is one to keep an eye on if you like your Christmas décor affordable and understated, but its designs tend to be popular, so it's worth taking a look now before the favourites sell out.
As part of its latest Stråla collection, IKEA has launched a variety of festive lighting, including chain lights, LED decorations, table decorations and outdoor lights. I've picked out a few options below, but don't forget to check out the full collection on IKEA's website.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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