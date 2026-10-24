This luxury camper can take you completely off-grid – and costs more than a two-bed flat
The Roamer X packs 3,160W of solar power, a fireplace and a king-size bed into an off-road trailer
I'm love getting away from it all, but I'm not sure I could spend £150,000 doing it. That's the asking price for the Roamer X, a seriously luxurious off-road camper that promises to take you far beyond the usual campsite without giving up the comforts of home.
Developed by American outfit ROA Off-Road in collaboration with Pause, the 27-foot trailer has a living room with leather recliners, an electric fireplace and a ceiling-mounted projector that beams films onto a retractable screen. There's a fully equipped kitchen, a proper shower and a private bedroom with the choice of a king-size bed or two singles.
It's designed for all-season adventures, too, with a 34,000-BTU heating system and dual air-conditioning units. So, whether you're parked up in the desert or somewhere considerably colder, the idea is that you can stay comfortable without needing a mains hookup.
There's a growing range of camping trailers for electric car owners, but the challenge remains the same, adding useful space without making every journey a battle against reduced range.
A compact camper with a carefully considered aerodynamic profile is one way to tackle that problem. It won't eliminate the extra energy needed to tow a trailer, but the design philosophy works for drivers who want to take their EV further afield.
This is very much a design phase creation currently. If you've invested in an electric car and want to spend more time outdoors, a camper designed around the realities of EV ownership sounds like a great starting point.
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Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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