This luxury camper can take you completely off-grid – and costs more than a two-bed flat

In Summary The Roamer X is a luxury off-road camper trailer from ROA Off-Road and Pause.

It sports a huge battery, solar panels and enough home comforts to make remote camping feel rather less rustic.

It costs $199,995 (around £150,000), before you factor in the vehicle you'll need to tow it.

I'm love getting away from it all, but I'm not sure I could spend £150,000 doing it. That's the asking price for the Roamer X, a seriously luxurious off-road camper that promises to take you far beyond the usual campsite without giving up the comforts of home.

Developed by American outfit ROA Off-Road in collaboration with Pause, the 27-foot trailer has a living room with leather recliners, an electric fireplace and a ceiling-mounted projector that beams films onto a retractable screen. There's a fully equipped kitchen, a proper shower and a private bedroom with the choice of a king-size bed or two singles.

It's designed for all-season adventures, too, with a 34,000-BTU heating system and dual air-conditioning units. So, whether you're parked up in the desert or somewhere considerably colder, the idea is that you can stay comfortable without needing a mains hookup.

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There's a growing range of camping trailers for electric car owners, but the challenge remains the same, adding useful space without making every journey a battle against reduced range.

A compact camper with a carefully considered aerodynamic profile is one way to tackle that problem. It won't eliminate the extra energy needed to tow a trailer, but the design philosophy works for drivers who want to take their EV further afield.

This is very much a design phase creation currently. If you've invested in an electric car and want to spend more time outdoors, a camper designed around the realities of EV ownership sounds like a great starting point.