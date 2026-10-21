Android Auto just got more intelligent – Gemini's most highly anticipated update is finally rolling out
There's a great new feature for Android Auto, but not everyone can get it
One of the biggest changes to Android Auto in the past year has been the arrival of Gemini, replacing Google Assistant with a smarter and more conversational AI. Now, Google has flicked the switch on the next evolution that will make Android Auto even smarter.
Announced via the company's blog, Google has confirmed that Personal Intelligence is now rolling out to both Android Auto and cars with Google built-in (Android Automotive), bringing more tailored answers based on the apps and services that you use.
Personal Intelligence connects to Google Workspace apps like Gmail, Calendar, as well as Photos, Maps, YouTube and Search, meaning it has a lot more information to work with, so the answers it produces can be a lot more personal.
Google gives specific examples, like asking about gate numbers or flight details while driving. Thanks to Personal Intelligence, Gemini should know the details from the confirmation email, or perhaps the entry in your calendar.
The link with Google Photos means you can ask for information from a picture that you took. That might be a restaurant that you passed previously that you now want to go to. Gemini will pull out specific details, so you can ask what's on the menu or navigate there.
Similarly, that might be returning to conversations you were having with Gemini. If you'd been planning something and Gemini recommended a particular store then you can recall that and drive to it.
But Personal Intelligence isn't just about the emails you have and the content of your calendar, it can also be applied more loosely. Google gives the example of asking for a restaurant that "matches my usual vibe".
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The interpretation of this is a lot more liberal, so I tested it against my own Personal Intelligence in Gemini, which proudly told me that I prefer "unpretentious, craft-driven food" and that I "bypass sterile, corporate dining". Frighteningly, it highlighted "Parma ham and rocket", a pizza choice I'd definitely choose, while also picking up on dog and family-friendly environments.
That suggests that Personal Intelligence has pretty much nailed down my taste in restaurants, which highlights the bigger concern – privacy. Google emphasises that you can choose what you give Gemini access to in the settings and even if you opt out of Personal Intelligence, Gemini will still try its best to help you.
The bad news is that this isn't entirely global right now: it's coming to personal Google accounts, for those aged 18 and over, but it excludes the EEA, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Nigeria. That's because of regulatory and compliance measures in those countries.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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