Did Mercedes-AMG just reveal the ultimate SUV?

Quick Summary The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV provides a full-size SUV version of its high-performance electric 4-door Coupé, complete with huge amounts of power, lightning-quick acceleration and Formula 1-inspired battery tech. Arguably even better-looking than the Coupé, the SUV was developed entirely in-house by AMG and is expected to be a beast on the road.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-AMG released a full production version of its GT XX concept car from 2025. The 4-Door Coupé offered incredible performance with up to 1,169 horsepower, up to 483 miles of range and fast charging at up to 600kW, but now there's an SUV version and it looks even better.

The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV is built on the same platform as the 4-door coupé and has been developed entirely in-house at its headquarters in Affalterbach in Germany.

The wide front grille looks less domineering on the higher SUV frame, and while it shares the six circular rear lights, they actually suit this car better.

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As a result, the GT SUV looks incredible. I didn't think I could get excited about another electric SUV, but Mercedes-AMG might have just proved me wrong. It's particularly stylish in the matte black finish, with just the chrome on the wheels and the LED lights and grille adding any colour.

It comes in more than 60 paint finishes, though, so you can have just about any colour you want, including a rather loud yellow.

(Image credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Like the 4-door coupé, the GT SUV comes in three flavours. The GT 53 GT as a base level still offers 544hp, a 3.8-second 0- 62 mph, 600kW charging and 415 miles of range.

The mid-level GT55 SUV has a maximum 816hp, a 2.8-second 0- 62 mph, 600kW charging and up to 434 miles of range. Then the top spec GT 63 SUV offers 1,169hp, a 2.7-second 0- 62 mph, 710kW charging and 434 miles of range.

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(Image credit: Mercedes-AMG)

The high-performance 106kWh or 128kWh batteries are inspired by Formula 1 development and can charge from 10% to 80% in as little as 11 minutes using an 800V DC charger. They can also switch to 400V charging for maximum compatibility.

There's a newly developed AMG Active Ride Control+, featuring pitch and roll stabilisation and intelligent aerodynamics. Like the 4-Door Coupé, it features an immersive sound experience, delivering a synthesised V8 or six-cylinder sound, as well as simulated gear shifts.

The interior feels every bit the AMG, with a sporty feel and lots of dials. There's a 14-inch central screen, angled towards the driver as well as a 10,2-inch instrument cluster behind the wheel. you also get an additional 14-inch display for the front passenger.

you can opt for the AMG performance seats to complete the look and the Burmester 4D sound system for the ultimate audio experience.

The glass roof of the GT SUV offers a range of effects, switching in sections between transparent and opaque using the Sky Control system. Ambient lighting throughout the car finishes the effect.

Prices for the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV start from €113,050 in Europe, which is £97,075 in the UK or $122,880 in the US – though local pricing is still to be confirmed.