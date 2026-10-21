Google Maps on Apple CarPlay just got a whole lot more interesting – this Gemini update is a game changer for everyday driving

In Summary Google Maps has added Gemini interaction for CarPlay users.

You can now use conversational language when navigating.

It's rolling out in the US now, with other countries to follow.

Apple CarPlay users who prefer Google Maps for navigation over Apple Maps or their in-car system are in for treat. A new update is rolling out now that brings the Gemini conversational driving experience to the app.

That means drivers using CarPlay can speak to Google Maps in more natural ways – such as as it about local landmarks using normal speech and language, or even just request routes that avoid traffic or toll roads.

Some examples given to us by Google include:

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"What park is famous for gorgeous views overlooking the city?"

"I want to go at a time when it’s not too busy and the weather will stay nice. Is now a good time?"

"Start navigating me there but make sure to avoid toll roads."

The conversation can roll on too, so you can ask follow-up questions. Say for example you've found your route but want to know the weather for the area you are visiting, you can simple ask something like: "Is it going to rain when we arrive?"

You can also use Gemini to report traffic disruptions to help other drivers, without having to tap the screen.

US CarPlay drivers will already see the Gemini icon appearing on their in-car display when Google Maps is opened (as long as the app is updated on your iPhone). It is also rolling out globally, although we don't yet have a full timeframe for arrival in the UK and Europe.

Smarter cars

The Google Maps rollout follows the expansion of Gemini in Android Auto and Android Automotive cars, which has also been recently announced.

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This is different though. Rather than restricted to one app, the new Gemini feature extends Personal Intelligence throughout the Android Auto experience, allowing AI to use each driver's own data to help with tasks.

For example, if you ask it to take you to a restaurant with your favourite type of food, Gemini could suggest a local venue based on previous choices on delivery apps.

The Google Maps update doesn't go into quite as much depth, but then it also doesn't throw up as many privacy concerns either.