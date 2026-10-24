Need a cupholder in your car or want to modify the centre console? One manufacturer allows you to 3D print your own parts
Skoda is giving drivers free designs for cupholders, phone mounts and storage organisers
Ever wished your car had another cupholder, a better way to organise the centre console or somewhere more useful to stash your odds and ends? Skoda reckons you could make the solution yourself, provided you have access to a 3D printer.
The Czech carmaker has launched a collection of downloadable designs for its Simply Clever accessories, available free from Printables. Designed by Skoda's own engineers and designers, the files cover everything from cupholders and phone mounts to coin boxes, cable organisers and hooks for seat-back pockets.
The designs work with a range of current and discontinued models, and many slot into existing storage spaces without requiring any modifications to the car. That means you can add a little extra practicality without waiting for an official accessory to become available.
You'll still need a 3D printer and the right filament, of course, but the designs themselves cost nothing to download. Skoda says the move should also help owners avoid the waiting times associated with conventional accessories.
New designs for the Peaq and Epiq
There are also some more specific additions for Skoda's upcoming electric models, the Peaq and Epiq. These include cupholder covers, a larger storage tray and a lower centre console organiser, developed in response to customer suggestions.
One useful option is a clip-on cupholder for the Peaq's foldable table, which can be printed in different sizes to accommodate different cups. There's even a design for the Fabia that appears intended to hold a takeaway carton of food and a dip – although it's probably best saved for when you're parked.
Skoda is encouraging owners to share feedback through Printables, with suggestions helping to shape future designs. More adventurous 3D-printing enthusiasts can also adapt existing files to suit their needs.
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There is one important caveat: car interiors can get seriously hot when parked in the sun. Skoda recommends using heat-resistant printing materials to reduce the risk of accessories warping in the cabin.
While downloadable car accessories aren't entirely new, Skoda says it's the first carmaker to offer them through a dedicated platform. If the idea catches on, being able to print a missing cupholder or a handy storage insert could become another way to make your car work a little better for you.
Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.
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