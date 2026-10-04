This tiny trailer hides a full camper experience inside – including a lounge and dining area

Quick Summary The Medi Camper FCE is a compact travel trailer from German company First Camper that weighs 750kg and is designed to be towed by smaller cars. Inside there's a U-shaped lounge and dining area that converts into a double bed, plus a small kitchen and plenty of storage

Tiny campers usually involve some fairly serious compromises, but the Medi Camper FCE manages to squeeze a surprising amount into a trailer that's just 4.61 metres long. There's a U-shaped lounge, dining area, kitchen and double bed, while the whole thing weighs 750kg.

It's made by First Camper, which builds compact trailers aimed at people who don't want a huge tow vehicle or a full-sized motorhome. The FCE is the ready-to-go version of its Medi trailer, with insulation, two opening windows and a rear entrance.

(Image credit: Medi)

As reported by AutoEvolution, the main living space is a U-shaped seating area with a table in the middle, giving you somewhere to eat or relax during the day. Drop the table down at night and the benches join together to make a double bed for two adults.

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There's also a compact kitchen with a movable sink, storage and plenty of worktop space. The example shown at the 2026 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon also has a compressor cooler and portable single-burner gas hob.

Opposite the kitchen is a wardrobe with storage accessible from inside or outside, while the seating area has additional storage built into it. There's even space for a portable toilet, although this is really intended for emergencies rather than replacing a proper campsite bathroom.

The Medi FCE measures 4.61m long, 2m wide and 2.48m tall, with an interior that's 3.2m long and 1.5m wide. Despite its size, the interior height is 1.8m, so most adults should be able to stand inside.

Small enough for an EV

The 750kg gross weight is interesting. First Camper says around 140kg is available as payload depending on the specification, while the trailer can be towed on a standard UK Category B licence.

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You can also add extras including an awning, flyscreen, bike carriers and a power package with sockets and a 230V connection.

The basic Medi starts at €7,199, but that's essentially the insulated trailer box with windows. The complete Medi FCE costs €15,498, putting this little camper firmly into "proper holiday accommodation" territory without needing a massive tow car.

And if you've got an EV that's capable of towing, this sort of lightweight camper makes more sense than dragging a two-tonne caravan around.