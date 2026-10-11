This modular trailer builds from a 2-person tent to a 6-person glamping experience with ease

Quick Summary Campanero has created a modular tent trailer that can change from a compact two-person camper into a four-person family setup, with a six-person version on the way. All three versions use the same lightweight trailer base, with the living space simply unzipping from the trailer and being swapped for a larger one.

Campanero has come up with an interesting middle ground between fixed tent and massive campervan, a lightweight trailer that can adapt as your camping needs change.

Campanero has designed three different tent setups – Pah-Pah, Eck-Oh and Char-Lee – but they all use the same trailer base. You simply unzip the tent from the trailer and swap it for the version you need.

The Pah-Pah is the smallest, designed for one or two people. It has a 40-square-foot sleeping area with a 63 x 79-inch mattress, while the whole trailer weighs just 705lb, or around 320kg.

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It's a pretty simple setup, with the tent folding down into the trailer when you're ready to drive away. There's no huge collection of folding panels or complicated mechanism to deal with, and the trailer can be towed by a small car or EV.

(Image credit: Campanero)

When a two person space isn't enough, you don't need to buy another trailer. The larger Eck-Oh tent can be fitted to the same base, increasing the sheltered living space to around 91.5 square feet and adding a 102-square-foot awning.

That gives you enough room for up to four people, with the extra sheltered space providing somewhere to sleep, eat or simply escape the weather. The Eck-Oh weighs around 815lb, or 370kg.

And if a four-person space still isn't enough, Campanero is working on the Char-Lee. It's designed for up to six people, with around 99 square feet of sheltered living space and a larger 124-square-foot awning.

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The Char-Lee hasn't launched yet, but the company says it's planned to use the same basic trailer platform. That means the whole point of the system is that you can change the tent rather than changing the trailer.

The trailer itself is designed to stay relatively light whatever configuration you're using. It has a single axle, a German chassis rated for speeds up to 62mph, and around 1,507 litres of storage space in the trailer box.

The tents use TenCate KA-10 poly-cotton fabric with stainless-steel frames, while the trailer can also be fitted with extras such as a storage box or bike carrier.

Price range really ranges

Prices start at €13,950 for the two-person Pah-Pah, which works out at roughly $16,000 or £12,000. The four-person Eck-Oh costs €16,950, aka around $19,000 or £14,500, while the planned six-person Char-Lee is expected to start at €18,950, or roughly $22,000 or £16,300.

The clever thing is that you don't have to decide how much camping space you'll need forever. Start with a small trailer for two, then swap the tent when the family grows – or when you simply fancy a bit more room.