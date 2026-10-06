Hypershell’s futuristic hiking exoskeleton is 15% off, and it could change the way you tackle long days outdoors

Powered exoskeletons might still sound like something you’d expect to see in a science-fiction film, but Hypershell is making a convincing case that the technology belongs in the outdoors right now.

Designed to add powered assistance to walking, hiking and other active pursuits, the New Hypershell X range essentially gives your legs a little extra help when you’re moving. The idea isn’t to do the walking for you, but to make long days, steep climbs and demanding terrain feel more manageable.

And if you’ve been curious about trying one, now is a good time to take a closer look, as from 6 to 12 October, the company’s Fall Prime Deals Promotion is offering its first-ever price drop on the Hypershell X Pro S, X Max S and X Ultra S.

What does a powered exoskeleton actually do?

All models in the Hypershell X range are powered by the brand’s HyperIntuition system, which recognises how you’re moving and adjusts the level of assistance accordingly. The company says – and TÜV Rheinland, global leader in independent technical testing, has verified it – that the system can respond in as little as 0.31 seconds and synchronise with your gait as terrain and pace change.

(Image credit: Hypershell)

The system is also designed for the stop-start nature of real-world outdoor use, regardless of the surface or steepness of the terrain you’re tackling. Hypershell says its testing has shown reductions in muscle load of up to 42.7%, along with lower average heart rate and oxygen consumption in certain test scenarios.

As ever, real-world performance figures will vary depending on the wearer, terrain and activity, but Hypershell’s numbers are a good indication of the level of assistance you get from wearing an exoskeleton out in the wild.

Three versions for very different adventures

The Hypershell X Pro S is the most accessible all-rounder of the three discounted models.

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With up to 800W of output and a claimed single-charge range of 17.5km, it’s aimed at everyday outdoor activity, lighter hiking, walking and commuting. If you’re intrigued by the technology but don’t necessarily need huge range, this is the most straightforward entry point.

For longer outings, the Hypershell X Max S increases peak output to 1000W and extends the claimed range to 30km.

That makes it the more obvious choice for longer hikes, trail outings and days when you expect to cover significantly more ground. Hypershell Max S sits in the sweet spot for users who want more range without stepping up to its most extreme configuration.

(Image credit: Hypershell)

Then there’s the Hypershell X Ultra S, which takes things considerably further.

It retains the 1000W peak output, but pairs it with a dual-battery setup capable of delivering a claimed 60km total range and can withstand more extreme temperatures (-20° to 60° C versus -10° to 60° C for Pro S and Max S). It’s designed for demanding, long-duration use where maximum endurance is the priority.

Designed to disappear into the background

As fascinating as the technology behind the Hypershell X range is, comfort matters just as much for something designed to be worn for hours at a time.

Hypershell has equipped the units with a soft-pack suspension system, a three-zone waist pad, lower-back support and honeycomb anti-slip silicone intended to keep everything stable while you move.

(Image credit: Hypershell)

The best wearable technology is the kind you stop thinking about once you’re using it. And while any old powered exoskeleton can offer impressive specifications on paper, if it doesn’t feel natural enough to wear on a long walk or day out, you’ll stop using it eventually.

The New Hypershell X range is designed with that in mind, and combines powered assistance with a wearable setup meant to move with the body rather than get in its way.

A more approachable way to try exoskeleton tech

Exoskeletons have historically felt like specialist equipment, but products such as the New Hypershell X Series are pushing the category towards mainstream outdoor use.

And with 15% off the Hypershell X Pro S, X Max S and X Ultra S from 6 to 12 October, the current promotion makes all three models a little more accessible.

Head to the Hypershell Fall Prime Deals page to see the offer and find out more.