A. Lange & Söhne reimagines its Datograph Perpetual watch with diamond hours and a platinum case

In Summary A. Lange & Söhne has launched its new Datograph Perpetual, 20 years after its first release

The A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual sits in a 41mm platinum case with a fully platinum bracelet and diamonds as hour markers

The watch is limited to 50 pieces, and the price is available on request

A. Lange & Söhne is marking the 20th anniversary of its first-ever Datograph Perpetual with a reimagined and sparklier modern version. The new watch sits in a 41mm 950 platinum case with a full platinum bracelet, and diamonds studded on the dial – two rare additions to A. Lange & Söhne’s collections.

The original Datograph Perpetual made waves back in 2006, as it was the first watch from A. Lange & Söhne to combine a chronograph, perpetual calendar and an outsize date. The new A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual keeps these iconic features, and adds some exciting new complications of its own.

With a diameter of 41mm and a height of 13.5mm, the A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual is quite oversized, so it really makes a statement. The 950 platinum case leads to an integrated full five-row platinum bracelet, and it has a crown on the right side that’s flanked by two chronograph pushers. Another pusher is on the top left of the case.

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Speaking of chronographs, the A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual has a complicated black dial with a white tachymetre scale, and eleven baguette-cut diamonds which represent the hour markers. There are double diamonds at 12 o’clock, and no hour marker at four or eight o’clock, due to the complications that sit on the lower part of the dial.

(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

The chronographs include a flyback chronograph with a precise jumping minute counter at three o’clock. At nine, there’s a perpetual calendar with an outsize date that shows the day of the week, month and leap year, and a day/night indicator.

At six o’clock, the A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual has a moonphase display. It’s extremely precise, and if kept running continuously, it should show the phases of the moon for up to 122.6 years without any adjustments needed – although the pusher on the left side of the case is there if you need to make any changes to the moonphase.

Powered by the manually-wound L952.1 calibre movement, the A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual has a 36 hour power reserve when fully wound. It has 556 individual components, which you can see through the sapphire crystal caseback, including the rockers, switching levers and column wheel.

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(Image credit: A. Lange & Söhne)

The movement of the A. Lange & Söhne Datograph Perpetual allows for extreme precision, for example, the chronograph can measure time with an accuracy of one fifth of a second. It’s an absolute masterpiece, and despite having a lot going on, it doesn’t look too cluttered, but has every kind of time-telling power you could possibly need.