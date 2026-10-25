Timex's gorgeous new £180 watch looks like something my grandad would have worn, and I absolutely love it

Some watches instantly transport you back in time, and Timex's latest release is one of them.

The new Timex 1978 Day Date Fumé Reissue looks like something my grandad would have worn, with a golden case, brown leather strap and a wonderfully smoky dial that practically screams 1970s sophistication.

My grandfather actually owned a similar-looking watch (though his wasn't a Timex), which makes this reissue particularly endearing to me.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The new model is based on a design from Timex's archives, originally released in 1978, and stays remarkably faithful to the aesthetic of the period.

The 1970s called, and I'm picking up

The most striking feature is undoubtedly the fumé dial, which transitions from a warm brown centre to a darker, almost chocolate-coloured perimeter.

The smoky gradient with the light, which lends the otherwise understated watch plenty of visual depth.

(Image credit: Timex)

Applied gold-tone hour markers and matching hands complement the polished case, while a traditional day-date window at 3 o'clock completes the retro look.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's even an old-school Q Timex logo beneath the 12 o'clock position, a subtle nod to the brand's quartz-powered watches from the 1970s.

The case, which measures 37mm across, with a 42mm lug-to-lug distance, makes the Timex 1978 Day Date Fumé Reissue considerably more compact than many contemporary models.

(Image credit: Timex)

Its softly contoured, almost cushion-shaped silhouette is another unmistakable throwback to the decade that inspired it.

Interestingly, the watch is 13.5mm thick, so it's not quite as slender as its relatively modest diameter might suggest.

Timex has also opted for an acrylic crystal rather than sapphire, which is more susceptible to scratches but helps preserve the warm, slightly rounded appearance of vintage watches.

Old-school looks, everyday practicality

The Timex 1978 Day Date Fumé Reissue runs on a battery-powered quartz movement, which is entirely appropriate given that the original design emerged during the quartz revolution.

The watch also offers 50 metres of water resistance, though I doubt anyone would want to get the handsome leather strap wet.

(Image credit: Timex)

Speaking of which, the brown crocodile-grain strap is made from natural leather and features quick-release spring bars.

The Timex 1978 Day Date Fumé Reissue is available now at Timex UK for £180, with US and European prices set at $219 and €209, respectively. AU price and availability TBC.