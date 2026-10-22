G-SHOCK's new 2500 Series might be the CasiOak's coolest rival yet, with a fresh analogue design and no compromises on the cheapest model

Casio has unveiled the new G-SHOCK 2500 Series, a collection of nine fully analogue watches that reimagine the design of the original DW-5000C from 1983.

And while G-SHOCK launches new watches almost weekly these days, this one feels particularly exciting, not least because the most affordable model includes virtually all the technology found in its more expensive siblings.

The collection takes inspiration from the original G-SHOCK's octagonal case and protective button guards, but replaces the familiar digital display with a minimalist analogue dial.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

It shares an obvious family resemblance to the hugely popular GA-2100, better known as the CasiOak, though the 2500 Series takes a different approach to displaying information.

More than just a pretty face

The headline innovation is the newly developed Multi-Mission Date, a fan-shaped display at 3 o'clock.

It can show several types of information, including the date, elapsed stopwatch minutes and calendar settings.

GMC-2500D-1A2 (Image credit: Casio)

It's paired with a small seconds sub-dial at 9 o'clock, creating what Casio calls a "two-eye layout."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new movement features a magnetic shock-release minute hand that stays in place magnetically.

According to Casio, this lets the hand absorb and dissipate impacts while maintaining accurate positioning.

GAC-2500-7AER (Image credit: Casio)

Curiously, the second hand can be put to sleep, allowing you to stop the small seconds hand when it's not needed to conserve battery life.

Best of all, all nine watches include the Multi-Mission Date, magnetic shock-release mechanism, stopwatch with 30-minute counter, LED illumination and fully automatic calendar.

They also offer approximately two years of battery life, 200-metre water resistance and, of course, shock-resistant construction.

Three styles, one clever movement

The entry-level GAC-2500 features a lightweight resin case and strap, with a sculpted dial and raised hour markers. It's available in black, white, yellow and dark green, and weighs just 47g.

GAC-2500-3AER (Image credit: Casio)

The GMC-2500 steps things up with a metal-clad bezel, brass dial and textured resin strap, available in black, silver and gold finishes.

Finally, the GMC-2500D pairs the metal-clad construction with a matching metal bracelet, giving the watch a more traditional, premium appearance.

Despite their different materials, all three families share the same core functionality.

GMC-2500-1AER (Image credit: Casio)

The new design is also relatively compact by G-SHOCK standards, with the resin model measuring 46.7 × 44.5 × 12.7mm.

It's not quite as slim as the GA-2100, but the smaller overall footprint should make it an appealing everyday option.

The G-SHOCK 2500 Series launches in the UK on 7 November 2026.

GMC-2500D-1AER (Image credit: Casio)

The resin GAC-2500 models cost £110, while the metal-clad GMC-2500 starts at £230, and the gold version tops out at £250.

The full-metal-bracelet GMC-2500D sits at the top of the collection, priced at £300.

Since every version shares the same clever movement and essential functionality, the £110 resin model looks like particularly good value.

I wouldn't be surprised if the first batch sold out on launch.

For more info, head over to G-SHOCK.