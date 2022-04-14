G-Shock GA-B2100 'Casioak' get updated with Bluetooth and 90's inspired colours

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

First released in 2019, the GA-2100 was a contemporary interpretation of the very first G-Shock, the DW-5000C. Its simple, stylish design proved popular around the world and quickly earning the nickname 'Casioak' due to its octagonal design which resembles the Audemar Piguet Royal Oak.

Today, G-Shock is introducing five new watches the iconic octagonal 2100 line, all of which have a neat trick up its sleeve…

Called the GA-B2100, each watch is equipped with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth and solar charging capabilities, adding a whole new level of convenience.

The smartphone pairing is used to deliver accurate timekeeping – automatically setting the correct time using your phone's clock.

The Tough Solar charging system effectively converts light from fluorescent lamps and other sources to power the watch, eliminating the need to regularly replace the battery.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

To allow for these advanced features, the new watches feature a slim module with optimized component layout to retain the compact watch face for which the 2100 line is known.

The GA-B2100 protects the insides with a 'Carbon Core Guard' structure, which protects the module with a carbon-fibre-reinforced resin case. This provides both shock resistance and a compact case that is still the same length and width as the original GA-2100.

In terms of design, the dual-layer dial construction highlights the dimensionality of the LCD and inset dial.

(Image credit: G-Shock)

For these new models, G-Shock has returned to the classic colors first used in the G-Shock 5600 line. That means you can choose between the yellow, green and blue of the DW-5600C-9BV (released in 1987), DW-5600B-3V (released in 1987), and DW-5600B-2V (released in 1987).

Of course, there are also two black – a black and gray model in the same color scheme as the DW-5600C-1V (released in 1987) from the original 5600 series, as well as an all-black model.

Are you interested in picking up a new G-Shock GA-B2100? They're available now on G-Shock's website priced at a very reasonable £130/£140.