This legendary military dive watch from Canada just got a titanium upgrade, and it's 30% lighter without sacrificing toughness
Marathon just made its legendary military dive watch lighter and tougher
Military-inspired watches are everywhere these days, but there's a big difference between a timepiece that looks ready for action and one that's actually designed for it.
Canadian watchmaker Marathon has been supplying timepieces to military and government organisations for decades, and its latest release gives one of its best-known professional dive watches a major upgrade.
The Titanium GSAR Type II is a lighter, more wearable version of an already formidable tool watch, complete with a titanium case, an upgraded automatic movement and illumination that doesn't rely on sunlight or batteries.
A lighter take on a military classic
The GSAR (short for Government Search and Rescue) was originally developed for Canadian Armed Forces search-and-rescue technicians.
Its rugged construction and no-nonsense design have since made it a favourite among military personnel and watch enthusiasts alike.
The new Type II retains the familiar 41mm case diameter and 13.5mm thickness, but swaps stainless steel for Grade 5 titanium.
According to Marathon, the material offers roughly twice the tensile strength of stainless steel and improved corrosion resistance.
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The watch retains its oversized screw-down crown, grippy unidirectional diving bezel and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Water resistance is rated at 300 metres.
A watch that doesn't need the sun to shine
For illumination, Marathon uses tritium gas tubes that glow continuously without needing an external light source.
Green tubes illuminate the hands and most hour markers, while an orange tube at 12 o'clock makes it easier to orient the dial in darkness.
The watch also features Marathon's MaraGlo luminous material, while the Type II dial includes a secondary 24-hour scale for military timekeeping.
The new watch also includes updated typography, a black date wheel and the letters 'Ti' highlighted in red within the word 'AUTOMATIC', referencing titanium's chemical symbol.
Inside, Marathon has fitted a Sellita SW200-2 Top Grade automatic movement with an Incabloc shock absorber.
The Titanium GSAR Type II offers a 65-hour power reserve, a welcome improvement over the previous movement's roughly 41-hour reserve.
The Marathon Titanium GSAR Type II will be available to order from 17 November 2026, priced at £2,475 in the UK and $2,750 in the US.
It comes with a black FKM rubber strap and titanium hardware, with no matching titanium bracelet currently offered.
[via GearPatrol]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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