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Apple "Pro and Tell" launch event LIVE: New iPad, iMac and MacBook Pro models inbound
We're expecting a flurry of new Apple products this week – here you can find all the build-up and launches as they happen
Apple has been a busy bunny already this month, having followed its iPhone Duo launch with a major assault on the smart home market. We now have a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2 and an all-new HomeView hub with a display. But it's not stopping there.
As announced by Apple's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak, last week, we're getting even more new products over the coming days. Dubbed "Pro and tell", the company plans to unveil something big this Wednesday 28 October – and as you can gather by his words, it'll be MacBook related.
You might not have to wait until then for the excitement to begin, though. When Apple launched the MacBook Neo earlier this year, it came off the back of three days of product announcements. The Neo was the major one, but press releases appeared on each of the prior days for other devices.
And considering rumours suggest we're getting a new OLED iPad mini, M6 iMac, M6 MacBook Pro and Apple's first-ever touchscreen MacBook – possibly called the MacBook Ultra – it wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar pattern.
That's why we're starting early with our coverage. You'll be able to read all the build-up gossip and launch announcements as they happen right here.
Apple "Pro and tell" event – essential reading
- Clue in macOS 27 points to an OLED MacBook Ultra being within touching distance
- Your next MacBook Pro could be "significantly lighter" than ever before, claims expert
- Apple's touchscreen MacBook will be announced on this date
- OLED iPad mini could launch in October, to give you a cheaper alternative to iPhone Ultra
- Good news, a new iPad mini is coming – the bad, expect to pay a LOT more
- Apple iMac is coming back! New, colourful M6 model could arrive soon
LIVE: Latest Updates
What do we expect today?
Of all the products that have been rumoured, I think the OLED iPad mini is the most likely to be announced today. Apple generally sends out its press releases around 9am ET – so 1pm GMT considering the clocks have just gone back in the UK. We'll find out for sure around that time, therefore.
An OLED iPad mini (the iPad mini 8, basically) will also get a processor boost to the A20 Pro, it's claimed. That's the same chip in the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo. That'll give it the ability to run Siri AI locally and many of the more advanced Apple Intelligence features.
The OLED display could also get a bump to 120Hz, but that's purely speculation for now.
Will Apple's "Pro and tell" event be streamed live?
Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, posted a teaser last week for a new launch event this Wednesday. However, there's no indication so far that we'll be able to watch it live.
Journalists have been invited to an in-person presentation in LA at 10am PT that day (5pm GMT), but there are no live link details as yet. It could be that it just appears online at that time as a video, without a big fanfare. We'll update you as and when we find out more.
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