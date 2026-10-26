Apple "Pro and Tell" launch event LIVE: New iPad, iMac and MacBook Pro models inbound

Apple has been a busy bunny already this month, having followed its iPhone Duo launch with a major assault on the smart home market. We now have a new Apple TV 4K, HomePod mini 2 and an all-new HomeView hub with a display. But it's not stopping there.

As announced by Apple's SVP of marketing, Greg Joswiak, last week, we're getting even more new products over the coming days. Dubbed "Pro and tell", the company plans to unveil something big this Wednesday 28 October – and as you can gather by his words, it'll be MacBook related.

You might not have to wait until then for the excitement to begin, though. When Apple launched the MacBook Neo earlier this year, it came off the back of three days of product announcements. The Neo was the major one, but press releases appeared on each of the prior days for other devices.

And considering rumours suggest we're getting a new OLED iPad mini, M6 iMac, M6 MacBook Pro and Apple's first-ever touchscreen MacBook – possibly called the MacBook Ultra – it wouldn't be a surprise to see a similar pattern.

That's why we're starting early with our coverage. You'll be able to read all the build-up gossip and launch announcements as they happen right here.

Apple "Pro and tell" event – essential reading