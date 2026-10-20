It's official: Apple set to reveal a new OLED MacBook next week, as launch event confirmed

Quick Summary Apple has officially distributed invites for its next event, 'Show and tell.', taking place on 28 October in Los Angeles. It's rumoured that a new OLED MacBook with touch display will be revealed, plus an OLED iPad upgrade, and an M6-touting iMac to round out the trio.

Apple keeps punching through the gears in 2026. Since the appointment of its new CEO, we've had the iPhone Duo foldable revealed, followed by the latest HomePod innovations just last week.

Now, it's the turn of MacBook – and before the month is even over – with the official 'Show and tell.' invites having just dropped. There's a clear Mac logo, which almost appears to have a multi-layered surface – just as a touch panel would.

That's the big rumour of this impending reveal: that Apple will finally bite the bullet and put out a MacBook with a touch display. Something that the Cupertino company has been staunchly against for many years – so why the change now?

(Image credit: Apple)

Well, it's a new era of Apple. While Ternus' appointment as the boss coincides with all these launches, the Apple product teams will have been working tirelessly over the years to get these new launches ready. It's not been an overnight process.

This Apple event is due to take place in Los Angeles on 28 October. Apple has deviated from its Cupertino base once again, with New York being the site for the HomePod reveal and LA being the base for this supposed MacBook reveal. Again: it's a new era for the tech giant.

The event's 10am PDT kick-off will mean 5pm here in the UK (as daylight saving time will have occurred, but not in the USA), 6pm in Europe, with some media invited to attend in person to see the latest products. Don't expect a livestream launch, though, it's likely to be a video drop of all the latest hardware.

It's not expected that only one product will be part of the launch either. The touchscreen MacBook is purported to have an OLED panel – also a MacBook first – and may even be called the 'MacBook Ultra', to really turn things up a notch. And in the home of Hollywood, where digital effects are prime, that's a good fit.

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Turning from MacBook, however, there's also expected to be a new iPad with OLED display and a new, more powerful iMac – with M6 at its core. Given the volume of releases in recent weeks, it makes sense that these have been kept together in one 'Mac' group.

So mark your calendars for Wednesday 28 October. Apple's invites are officially out. And the MacBook could be about to change forever – whether you like the idea of a touchscreen or not!