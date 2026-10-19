The next Apple HomeView could be an AI robot with a bigger screen
Apple is reportedly set to upgrade the HomeView next year with a robotic arm
Quick Summary
Apple could be working on a new version of the HomeView already, claims an Apple expert.
The Apple HomeView Max (or Ultra) could come with a larger screen and robotic arm.
Apple's HomeView smart home hub has proved popular since it launched last week, with pre-orders selling quickly and the general reception to the design being positive. Even the price seems reasonable.
However, some have since pointed out a couple of additions that could have made it even better, such as a screen that turns to face you and a larger display.
Well, according to Bloomberg's resident Apple expert, Mark Gurman, that could be exactly what we're getting with the next generation. He believes that Apple "is on track" with a larger, robotic version of the hub.
In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Gurman claimed that Apple is looking to release a "souped-up" version with a nine-inch screen. It'll be the same design and, we assume, square aspect ratio but will be bigger.
In addition, he revealed that behind it will be a robotic arm that works with Siri AI to identify who is talking in the room and turn the display to face them. It will be able to swivel a "full 360°".
"Imagine a FaceTime call where the screen follows uoi as you move around the kitchen," he wrote in the newsletter.
This sounds more like the sort of robotic assistant we've all imagined at one point or another. It doesn't sound like it'll have wheels or any other to move around, but you could theoretically give the automated HomeView a face.
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The new HomeView won't replace the existing model, it'll be a higher-end device, claims Gurman. He suggested it'll be called something like "Apple HomeView Max" or "HomeView Ultra".
The latter ties in with other devices we're expecting to see at some point, such as the much-rumoured MacBook Ultra, which could be revealed next week. Media have reportedly been invited to LA to see new MacBooks and iPads.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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