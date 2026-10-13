Apple 'Welcome Home' event LIVE: New HomeView, HomePod mini, Apple TV and more

After months of rumours, Apple is finally ready to show us what's next for the smart home. We've heard about a potential new HomeView hub, refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini models, and even a few unexpected additions to the wider smart home lineup. Now, we're about to find out how much of it is actually happening.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has given us plenty of clues ahead of today's 'Welcome Home' event, so we've got a fairly good idea of what could be coming. The announcements are expected to start rolling in at 2pm UK time, and we'll be following every development as it happens.

Until then, here's a rundown of the devices and announcements we're expecting before it all kicks off.

• More details about Apple's upcoming Home Hub leak – revealing its name, colours, launch date and more

• Apple is just days away from launching a huge smart home lineup in collaboration with LG

• Apple's new smart home lineup is coming as 'Welcome Home' event confirmed for 13th October

• All-new Apple device coming 13 October, along with the long-awaited new Apple TV 4K

• Apple didn’t announce its rumoured Home Hub today – but there are clues it's still coming

• Is the Apple HomePod Mini 2 finally on its way? Here’s everything we know so far