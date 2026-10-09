Apple's touchscreen MacBook will be announced on this date

Quick summary Apple could announce the touchscreen MacBook on 27 October. The event is expected to update existing Mac models, introduce the MacBook Ultra and the new iPad mini.

Apple's October is shaping up to be really busy. The company has now officially confirmed its 13 October Welcome Home launch event, but more details about a second October event have appeared.

While the first event will focus on Apple's new Echo Show rival, the second event is expected to see the birth of the touchscreen MacBook Pro. The date for that event is said to be 27 October.

The details come from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, saying that the event will take place "on or around Tuesday, Oct. 27".

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The event is expected to focus on the new touchscreen MacBook - dubbed the MacBook Ultra by many - while also introducing the new iPad mini.

It's thought that the MacBook Ultra will offer a touchscreen OLED display, have a slimmer and lighter design than previous models and use the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

The new models, codenamed K114 and K116, will also feature the Dynamic Island on the screen, like the iPhone.

The new version of the iPad mini is expected to feature an OLED display, a new speaker system and see the front camera switch to the landscape side.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But that's not all that's expected from Apple at the 27 October launch. It's also thought that Apple will update the MacBook Pro and the iMac with the M6 chip, but stick to the existing designs, so they will essentially be like-for-like replacements.

The Apple M6 chip was announced recently, finding its way into the new Mac mini, the company's dinky desktop computer, although it's thought that Apple is only going to offer the base M6 chip, saving the Pro and Max versions for the M7 chip that's thought to launch in early 2027.

It's thought that the MacBook Ultra could cost $3000, but the design of that model is expected to be introduced to other models in the family through 2027. That's going to make the new M6 MacBooks feel a little like a stop gap and might make some pause before investing in a new model.

It's definitely a busy time, but Apple has introduced new products along the way - with the iPhone Duo, the rumoured new home display speaker and then the touchscreen MacBook, there's plenty of new hardware coming from the company.