Apple's touchscreen MacBook will be announced on this date
Serious updates are coming to the MacBook family
Quick summary
Apple could announce the touchscreen MacBook on 27 October.
The event is expected to update existing Mac models, introduce the MacBook Ultra and the new iPad mini.
Apple's October is shaping up to be really busy. The company has now officially confirmed its 13 October Welcome Home launch event, but more details about a second October event have appeared.
While the first event will focus on Apple's new Echo Show rival, the second event is expected to see the birth of the touchscreen MacBook Pro. The date for that event is said to be 27 October.
The details come from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, saying that the event will take place "on or around Tuesday, Oct. 27".
The event is expected to focus on the new touchscreen MacBook - dubbed the MacBook Ultra by many - while also introducing the new iPad mini.
It's thought that the MacBook Ultra will offer a touchscreen OLED display, have a slimmer and lighter design than previous models and use the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.
The new models, codenamed K114 and K116, will also feature the Dynamic Island on the screen, like the iPhone.
The new version of the iPad mini is expected to feature an OLED display, a new speaker system and see the front camera switch to the landscape side.
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But that's not all that's expected from Apple at the 27 October launch. It's also thought that Apple will update the MacBook Pro and the iMac with the M6 chip, but stick to the existing designs, so they will essentially be like-for-like replacements.
The Apple M6 chip was announced recently, finding its way into the new Mac mini, the company's dinky desktop computer, although it's thought that Apple is only going to offer the base M6 chip, saving the Pro and Max versions for the M7 chip that's thought to launch in early 2027.
It's thought that the MacBook Ultra could cost $3000, but the design of that model is expected to be introduced to other models in the family through 2027. That's going to make the new M6 MacBooks feel a little like a stop gap and might make some pause before investing in a new model.
It's definitely a busy time, but Apple has introduced new products along the way - with the iPhone Duo, the rumoured new home display speaker and then the touchscreen MacBook, there's plenty of new hardware coming from the company.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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