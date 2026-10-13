Apple TV 4K finally gets a big upgrade in specs, features and... erm... price

Quick Summary Apple has finally replaced its aging Apple TV 4K box with a new model. Now sporting the A19 chip and Siri AI support, the new version is available to pre-order now for £299 / $299. It'll ship from 13 November.

After four years of rumours and finger-crossing Apple has finally upgraded its Apple TV 4K streamer, bringing a boost in processing and a few new features.

Available to pre-order now for release on 13 November 2026, the new Apple TV 4K looks incredible similar to the last, but it's the tech inside that counts.

The new version has been "supercharged" to work with Siri AI, which includes a new brain in the A19 chip. This is the same CPU used in the iPhone 17 and delivers, what the company claims, "50% faster" processing speeds. It is also capable of twice the speed when it comes to the GPU.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

There's a new AV1 decoder included too, which enables higher quality video streaming for less bandwidth. That will ensure images (and audio) remain at their best, especially when using Wi-Fi.

Another new hardware feature is the inclusion of far-field microphones. There are three built into the box so you can use your voice to control it without needing to press the dedicated button on the remote.

Indeed, the remote itself has also been updated to include Find My support for the first time. It comes with a speaker built-in so you can make it play a sound when hidden.

(Image credit: Apple)

What else is now?

Also new with the Apple TV 4K (4th Gen) is the ability to pair it with up to four HomePod and HomePod mini 2 speakers for a surround sound experience. They automatically calibrate based on their position in your room, so you can get a simple, effective home cinema experience.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, thanks to the increased power, the new model also works better as a smart home hub. It will give you control over multiple, compatible devices, including video doorbells and security cameras. You can see the video feed on your TV and talk to visitors directly.

There is one caveat to all the new features though – the price.

The new Apple TV 4K costs £299 / $299 – a £50 mark up on the higher-end model it replaces. It's £100 more than the entry-level 2022 version, which doesn't seem to have been retained.

Still, considering it is more than a mere TV streaming device this time, that might be a price you're willing to pay.