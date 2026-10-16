iPhone Duo pre-order deals LIVE: Where to order Apple's first foldable phone, carrier prices and stock reports

It's been a long time coming but Apple's first foldable phone is almost here. The iPhone Duo was announced back in September, but with pre-orders now having opened ahead of a shipping date of next Friday, it's time to get excited.

All of the UK and US carriers are offering their own pricing and deals for the wider-format "passport" style iPhone, and we'll be covering the best of them right here throughout the pre-order period.

Apple has its own pricing and payment plans on its global webstores, and opened up early opportunities to add a purchase to your basket before pre-orders started today (at 1pm BST, 5am PT). However, other networks and retailers are now following suit too.

We'll be bringing you their deals as we spot them, so check out the latest regularly.

And we'll also update you if there are any stock alerts in the coming days.

The best UK iPhone Duo deals so far

Apple iPhone Duo From £1,999 for 256GB of storage

Available in Star White and Night Sky colours, the iPhone Duo comes with a 7.6-inch internal display and 5.4-inch screen on the front. It runs a modified version of iOS 27. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Duo From £72.49 pm (£0 upfront) on 36-month 3GB data plan

Tesco Mobile's prices start at just £72.49 per month over 36 months, although you might want to pay a little more for your data plan as 3GB is not a lot. You can get 25GB of data for just £77.49 per month all in. Read more Read less ▼

The best US iPhone Duo deals so far