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iPhone Duo pre-order deals LIVE: Where to order Apple's first foldable phone, carrier prices and stock reports
The iPhone Duo is available to pre-order from today, with an on-sale date of 23 October – we're tracking the best deals right here
It's been a long time coming but Apple's first foldable phone is almost here. The iPhone Duo was announced back in September, but with pre-orders now having opened ahead of a shipping date of next Friday, it's time to get excited.
All of the UK and US carriers are offering their own pricing and deals for the wider-format "passport" style iPhone, and we'll be covering the best of them right here throughout the pre-order period.
Apple has its own pricing and payment plans on its global webstores, and opened up early opportunities to add a purchase to your basket before pre-orders started today (at 1pm BST, 5am PT). However, other networks and retailers are now following suit too.
We'll be bringing you their deals as we spot them, so check out the latest regularly.
And we'll also update you if there are any stock alerts in the coming days.
The best UK iPhone Duo deals so far
From £1,999 for 256GB of storage
Available in Star White and Night Sky colours, the iPhone Duo comes with a 7.6-inch internal display and 5.4-inch screen on the front. It runs a modified version of iOS 27.
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From £50.46 pm (£100 upfront) on 48-month 30GB Vodafone SuperMobile data plan
Vodafone is offering a decent 48-month for the iPhone Duo on its faster, more stable SuperMobile network. It will even give you up to £855 off when trading in an eligible phone.
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From £47 pm (£12 upfront) on 48-month contract + £14 pm for 70GB data plan
Sky has dropped the price of its 70GB data plan from £22 to just £14 per month, making this deal worth £61 per month for the iPhone Duo and 70GB.
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From £74.44 pm (£100 upfront) on 36-month 30GB data plan
Three's cheapest plan includes 30GB of data, although we'd actually recommend the unlimited data plan that includes European roaming for the iPhone Duo. That will cost you just £14 more per month. You can also save a bundle when trading in an older phone.
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From £72.49 pm (£0 upfront) on 36-month 3GB data plan
Tesco Mobile's prices start at just £72.49 per month over 36 months, although you might want to pay a little more for your data plan as 3GB is not a lot. You can get 25GB of data for just £77.49 per month all in.
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From £73.57 pm (£30 upfront) on 48-month 25GB Essentials data plan
You can choose how much you want to pay upfront with EE, which changes the amount you'll pay per month. You can also opt for 12-, 24-, 36- and 48-month plans.
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The best US iPhone Duo deals so far
From $1,999 for 256GB of storage
The iPhone Duo is available with four storage options – 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and a mighty 2TB. Prices range up to $3,199.
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From $27.78 pm ($0 upfront) on 36-month contract
T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off your new iPhone Duo if you trade in an eligible phone. If you don't have anything to trade, you can expect to pay from $55.56 per month for the 256GB model. That's without a data plan.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Wowsers – Apple shipping now delayed until January 2027
Apple's own website is now listing late January 2027 for new iPhone Duo orders to ship – that's in both the UK and US and across multiple Star White and Night Sky models.
If you want your new phone sooner, you might want to look at the individual carrier offers that we're listing above.
Prepare for delays
I had my own pre-order presaved and in my Apple Store basket just a minute after orders opened and I will still have to wait more than a week after release day for my delivery.
It seems like everyone will have to prepare themselves for a bit of a delay.
Consider AppleCare
One of the things you really should consider, whether you're buying the iPhone Duo from Apple directly or a third-party network or carrier, is an AppleCare+ or AppleCare One subscription.
Not only could either save you £100s / $100s on repairs, they cover theft and loss too. We recently published a chart of repair prices for different elements of the iPhone Duo, and you can expect to pay up to £1,499 / $1,499 for an inner screen repair when the phone's out of warranty – it's just £109 / $149 with AppleCare.
Just in case...
As well as the phone itself, you might want to consider ordering a case and there are plenty of them popping up too. Apple itself will have its own iPhone Duo cases, but there are plenty of third-party options too.
ESR, for example, has just announced a silicone (vegan) leather alternative that comes with MagSafe compatibility and an adaptable flex stand. It even comes in burgundy – the colour for this season. It's available to order on its own website now.
Apple Store in a holding pattern
Just a quick one. If you're trying to get onto the Apple Store right now to pre- pre-order your iPhone Duo, it's currently down (for that phone, at least). You get the message: "We love that early energy."
You'll have to wait until the official orders start, I'm afraid. That's 1pm BST in the UK, 5am PT / 8am ET in the States. That includes for those who have already put their orders in their account baskets.
Stock shortages expected
Those hoping to get the iPhone Duo on release – next Friday, 23 October – will likely have to be quick off the draw as soon as pre-orders open. That's because reports claim that even though Apple has increased production of its first foldable phone, it's still expected to make just 10 million units for global sale before the end of 2026.
It is said to have manufactured up to 70 million iPhone 18 Pro handsets in comparison (including the Pro Max). So you can get an idea of how much of a stock difference there could be.
Of course, these are all speculated numbers, mainly from analysts. However, a hunger for the iPhone Duo seems to be higher than Apple anticipated. Even at such lofty prices.
Get those baskets ready
Here we go... the long-awaited iPhone Duo is almost ready to pre-order and we expect a landslide of pricing details to hit us shortly. Apple itself has now shut down its webstore system, so you can no longer pre-prepare your order ahead of time. But considering we have less than two hours to go, you might want to keep near your phone or computer.
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