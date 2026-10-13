Apple HomePod mini 2 gets four-speaker surround sound, Siri AI and new Sound Glow

Apple has announced its new Home line-up in one of the biggest non-streamed events of the year. Among the new products were a new HomeView hub, a new Apple TV 4K device and a second generation of Apple's cute HomePod mini speakers.

The second generation of HomePod mini, also known as HomePod mini 2, looks pretty similar on the outside but has had a significant bump internally.

The speakers are available in pink, green, blue, white and midnight colours and cost slightly more than their predecessors at £149 / $149.

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(Image credit: Apple)

These speakers are designed to provide room-filling 360-degree sound from just one unit, but can be paired for stereo sound, or used in different rooms to provide multi-room audio.

These new models can also be used in a combination of up to four speakers to deliver a full surround sound experience from your Apple TV 4K. This works with the new fourth generation Apple TV 4K only, but you can combine the larger HomePod second generation speakers with the new HomePod mini 2 devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

The little speaker is now more powerful too, so it can run Apple's latest Siri AI assistant, giving you access to a range of commands, from controlling home activities to searching the web for answers to random questions, and even referencing your messages and emails to help you find a key piece of information in seconds.

(Image credit: Apple)

Perhaps my favourite feature though, is what Apple is calling Sound Glow. It transforms the top of the speaker into a glowing, pulsing form that changes colour and can react to the music you're playing. It can be your own personal disco or soothing visual accompaniment to a soundscape.

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The Apple HomePod mini 2 is available to pre-order now with availability from 30 October 2026.