Breitling’s new Super Chronomat watch is only available for Aston Martin Valhalla owners

QUICK SUMMARY Breitling has launched two bespoke Super Chronomat watches, inspired by and exclusively available to Aston Martin Valhalla owners. The Breitling Super Chronomat Aston Martin Valhalla watches include 38mm and 44mm options, and both can be personalised.

Breitling has teamed up with Aston Martin on two Valhalla-inspired watches as part of its role as the Official Watch Partner to Aston Martin. Not only do the two Super Chronomat timepieces take inspiration from the supercar, but they’re also exclusively available to Aston Martin Valhalla owners.

There are two Breitling Super Chronomat Aston Martin Valhalla watches available – the Super Chronomat B19 44mm Perpetual Calendar and the Super Chronomat Automatic 38mm. Both are created with the same precision and detail of the Valhalla, and Valhalla owners can even customise certain aspects of the watch to suit their style.

Starting with the Breitling Super Chronomat B19 44mm Perpetual Calendar, this watch is the most complex option from the new launches. Measuring 44mm, the case is made from titanium, and features an oversized crown and two chronograph pushers on the right side.

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What makes the Breitling Super Chronomat B19 44mm Perpetual Calendar stand out is its automatic perpetual calendar chronograph. Three chronograph counters sit on the carbon fibre dial, and display the day, date and month. A moonphase sits at 12 o’clock, and the dial is finished with hour markers, and hour, minute and seconds hands.

(Image credit: Breitling)

Powered by the Breitling Manufacture Calibre 19 movement, the Breitling Super Chronomat B19 44mm Perpetual Calendar has a 96 hour power reserve. It’s built to carry time across moonphases, years, leap years and month lengths, and doesn’t require any manual adjustment until 2100.

The movement of the Breitling Super Chronomat B19 44mm Perpetual Calendar can be seen via the caseback, and it’s finished with Breitling’s signature Rouleaux bracelet. The Breitling Super Chronomat B19 44mm Perpetual Calendar is priced at £52,000.

The second launch is the Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38mm. It’s slightly more refined compared to the first launch, as it doesn’t have any chronograph counters, but it’s undeniably sparkly with its diamond-set bezel on the 38mm stainless steel case.

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The dial of the Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38mm is also made from carbon fibre. It has a date window at six o’clock, a minute track and a three-hand display. It’s powered by the Breitling Calibre 17 movement which gives the watch 38 hours of power reserve, and is priced at £22,000.

(Image credit: Breitling)

In terms of customisation, Valhalla owners can choose from up to seven colours to personalise the rehaut, counter and seconds hands of the Breitling Super Chronomat B19 44mm Perpetual Calendar, and the rehaut and hands of the Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38mm.

The colour options include Aston Martin Racing Green, Trophy Silver, Vivid Gold, Lime Green, Valkyrie Gold, Vivid Orange and Rosso Corsa. My personal favourite is the Lime Green colour as I like how it stands out against the black and silver colour of the dial.