UK viewers, your TV might take longer than usual to switch on – here's why

In Summary The UK is considering new regulations to restrict standby power usage.

This could affect new TVs, set-top-boxes, consoles and smart home devices.

A consultation period is set to end on Christmas Eve.

UK viewers could soon find something strange happening to their smart TVs, with new regulations potentially arriving to slow down start-up speeds.

The British government is considering plans to bring the UK in line with the EU when it comes to standby and off mode technologies. It could impose a cap on how much power a TV can use when in standby mode, which will affect how quickly you can turn on your set and start watching.

According to The Independent, the measures are in the consultation phase, meaning the government is assessing whether to introduce them. If so, it will not only affect televisions but other devices that use a standby mode, such as games consoles, air fryers, security cameras, and other smart home products.

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The aim is to reduce household power consumption and potentially reduce energy bills. The EU has already implemented its own regulations, which the UK is looking at closely.

The consultation document (which can be found on the official gov.uk website) claims that the current regulations on smart devices and energy usage are outdated: "GB's current minimum standards for standby, off mode and networked standby have not kept pace with technological progress – meaning new types of products and more complex features often fall outside our rules or exploit outdated definitions, leading to avoidable energy waste," it says.

"We are therefore proposing to repeal and replace the two current GB regulations covering standby, off mode, networked standby and simple set-top boxes."

Any changes are unlikely to affect your existing tech. They will more likely be imposed on future TVs and other devices, with manufacturers having to adhere to new standards.

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How this will also affect the likes of HDMI CEC – which autoswitches between devices – is unclear. However, if the UK does follow the EU in enforcing similar regulations and requirements, at least it would make it easier for manufacturers to synchronise its product lines for the two regions.

The consultation period is set to end on 24 December this year. We should find out more soon after.