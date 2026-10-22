Govee improves its deck lights with higher lumen output and enhanced water resistance
They're only available in the US for now
Govee has unveiled the second generation of its popular outdoor deck lights, bringing brighter illumination and improved water resistance. Both versions remain Matter-compatible, so they can integrate with a range of smart home setups.
The Govee Outdoor Deck Lights 2 consist of individual smart lights designed to be mounted on walls or fences, adding colour to outdoor spaces whilst providing practical lighting. They're available in packs of 10 or 20, and now carry an IP67 rating, up from IP65 on the previous generation.
For now, the lights are exclusive to the US, priced at $119.99 for the 10-pack and $239.98 for the 20-pack. We're expecting them to arrive in the UK and Europe in the future, and we'll update you when we know more.
The Outdoor Deck Lights 2 use 16-bit IC chips to produce more than 16 million colours. Each RGBWIC light can be controlled independently through the Govee Home app, where you'll find more than 100 preset scenes, including effects that sync with music.
The new lights apparently deliver up to 1,500 lumens of total luminous flux, with around 1,350 lumens of useful luminous flux. They also support voice control through assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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