Reolink’s most exciting security camera of 2026 is now on sale – for a surprisingly good price

In Summary Reolink’s award-winning OMVI 2i Ultra is now available for £199.99/$229.99.

Dual 8MP and 5MP cameras offer wide-angle viewing and motion tracking.

A 10,000mAh battery and solar panel keep it wire-free, with 10% off at launch.

The Reolink OMVI 2i Ultra is now available to buy after making its debut at IFA 2026, where it picked up 12 awards, including one from us. It joins Reolink's OMVI Series, bringing the range's dual-view setup to a completely wire-free security camera.

Pricing wasn't announced at the time, although we expected it to arrive somewhere between £170 and £220 (around $230-$300). It's now been confirmed at £199.99/$229.99, which seems pretty reasonable for a camera this advanced.

You can buy it now from Amazon or Reolink's online store, where it's currently available with 10% off as part of a launch offer. The kit includes the camera itself and a 6W solar panel, which Reolink claims can keep the camera running on just 30 minutes of sunlight per day.

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(Image credit: Reolink)

The OMVI 2i Ultra combines an 8MP wide-angle camera with a 5MP pan-and-tilt camera, letting you monitor the wider scene whilst tracking movement elsewhere at the same time. Reolink's SyncTrack technology also allows the lower camera to continue following a detected person or object after they move out of the wide-angle camera's view.

As mentioned, it's completely wire-free, thanks to a detachable 10,000mAh battery that Reolink claims can last up to six months, based on five minutes of recording per day.

We'll be putting the OMVI 2i Ultra to the test in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for our full review soon.