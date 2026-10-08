Shark's first wet and dry vacuum arrives in the UK – with a clever trick for above-floor cleaning

QUICK SUMMARY Shark's first wet and dry vacuum, the AquaReach Pro, has launched in the UK following its US debut in August. Priced at £499.99, it combines wet and dry cleaning with an extendable wand and multiple attachments for tackling messes on floors and hard-to-reach areas around the home.

The Shark AquaReach Pro has arrived in the UK after first launching in the US back in August. It comes with multiple tools, as well as an extendable wand designed to bring the same cleaning power to surfaces the floorhead can't reach.

In the US, the AquaReach launched in three models – the Essential, Pro and Premium – offering different runtimes and attachments. For now, the Pro is the only model available in the UK, but hopefully the other two will follow soon.

It's priced at £499.99 in the UK (and remains $499.99 in the US) and is available to buy from SharkNinja's website. The brand has also said additional colours and retail availability will arrive in the coming weeks.

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(Image credit: Shark)

As mentioned, the AquaReach Pro tackles wet and dry messes simultaneously, with a continuously rotating brush roll, powerful suction and cleaning solution working together to loosen, scrub and lift stains from hard floors. A dual-tank system keeps clean and dirty water separate, whilst the on-dock rinse cycle refreshes the brush roll after every use to help prevent dirty water and debris from being redeposited onto your floors.

It also comes with a Stain Scrubber attachment, featuring a targeted spray and powerful suction to tackle stuck-on messes. There's also a Detailer Mop that reaches under furniture, along edges and into tight corners for more targeted mopping and debris pickup.