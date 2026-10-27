Vacheron Constantin’s Year of the Goat watch is a zodiac-inspired showstopper – but you won’t get one
New Vacheron Constantin watch celebrates Chinese New Year early
Vacheron Constantin is celebrating Chinese New Year 2027 early with its latest watch launch. The Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac Goat is available in two case materials, and features the next animal zodiac from the Chinese calendar on a hands-free dial design.
Chinese New Year 2027 doesn’t officially begin until February 6th 2027, but next year, it’s all about the Year of the Goat. In Chinese culture and art, the goat is a symbol of peace, gentleness, loyalty and kindness, and it’s the eighth sign in the 12-year Chinese zodiac cycle.
Vacheron Constantin has paid tribute to the Chinese zodiac previously, including a Year of the Horse watch for 2026, and a Year of the Snake watch for 2025. Next year is no exception, and Vacheron Constantin has stuck to its popular Métiers d’Art watch design, but upgraded with – you guessed it – a goat!
Measuring 40mm, the Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac Goat comes in either a 950 platinum case or an 18K 5N pink gold case. The material is also used on the crown, and the three-dimensional goat that stands at the centre of the dial.
The dial is completely hands-free, so there are no hour markers or hands on this watch. Instead, there are four discs on each ‘corner’ of the watch that display the hour, minutes, days of the week and date. Hours and minutes are on the upper part, while the days and date are on the bottom, and match the colour of the background.
At the centre of the dial is a 3D goat that stands on a large rock. The background is made from hand-painted grand feu enamel, including a blue sky, foliage and field, that sits behind the goat and its rock.
Made from either 18K white or pink gold, the goat is sculpted and engraved to create the finer details of the goat’s horn and fur. It’s an extremely delicate dial that took up to three days to make each variant.
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The Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac Goat is powered by the self-winding manufacture Calibre 2460 G4 movement. It gives the watch 40 hours of power reserve, and is made up of 237 components with a generous thickness of 6.05mm.
The movement of the Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac Goat can be seen via the sapphire crystal caseback. It shows off the open-worked 22K yellow gold oscillating weight, and decorations including a Maltese Cross, bridges, and a Hallmark of Geneva engraving.
The platinum version of the watch is finished with a dark blue alligator strap, while the pink gold version comes with a dark brown alligator leather strap. Both variants of the Vacheron Constantin Métiers d’Art The Legend of the Chinese Zodiac Goat are limited to 25 pieces each, and pricing is available on request.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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