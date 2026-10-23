Victorinox turns its nine-function Swiss Army Knife into a winter collectible, complete with a tiny key

Victorinox has been on something of a limited-edition roll lately, and its latest release might also be one of its cutest designs this year.

The Synergy Winter Magic Limited Edition 2026 transforms the Swiss manufacturer's practical nine-function pocket knife into a miniature winter wonderland, complete with a starry night sky, snow-covered house and a tiny silver key.

Limited to just 15,000 pieces worldwide, the seasonal release is clearly positioned as a collector's item, though it still offers plenty of everyday functionality beneath its festive exterior to entice EDC fans, too.

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A winter wonderland in your pocket

The most striking feature is undoubtedly the knife's blue Alox aluminium scales, which feature an intricate illustration inspired by the stillness of a winter night.

Look closely, and you'll spot a little house surrounded by snow, a trail of footprints leading towards its front door and a wisp of smoke rising from the chimney into the star-filled sky.

(Image credit: Victorinox)

It's a charming departure from Victorinox's typically understated designs, and the attention to detail extends to the detachable key-shaped charm hanging from the knife's key ring.

The hypoallergenic charm represents the key to the house depicted on the handle and can even be worn separately as a piece of jewellery.

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Victorinox has also created a matching presentation box featuring the same wintry artwork, making the whole package feel more like a collectable than an ordinary everyday carry accessory.

The Winter Magic is based on Victorinox's relatively new Synergy platform.

It features nine functions, including a large blade, box opener, bottle opener, 3mm and 7mm screwdrivers, wire stripper, nail file, nail cleaner and key ring.

The Synergy has a more contemporary silhouette, with a longer, slimmer profile and textured aluminium scales.

(Image credit: Victorinox)

Measuring 93mm long, 23mm wide and 12mm thick, the limited edition weighs 79g, making it compact enough to carry in a pocket or everyday bag.

Interestingly, the company has opted for solid decorative scales instead of the cut-out design found on the standard Synergy, which gives this version a cleaner appearance.

The knife is manufactured in Switzerland, as you'd expect from Victorinox, and retains the practical versatility that has made the brand's pocket tools so popular.

The Victorinox Synergy Winter Magic Limited Edition 2026 is available now at Victorinox UK, Victorinox US and Victorinox EU, priced at £75 / $85 / €75. AU price and availability TBC.

With production capped at 15,000 pieces worldwide and a comparatively affordable price point, it could make a particularly appealing Christmas gift for Swiss Army Knife enthusiasts (provided you can resist keeping it for yourself).